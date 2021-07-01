US-Africa Housing Finance Reaches $2 Million Portfolio Milestone

July 1, 2021

USAHF has extended over $2 million US dollars in housing loans to Africans.

USAHF is an American, for-profit, company with a strong and compelling social mission.

FREMONT, California, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — US-Africa Housing Finance (USAHF), the premier nonbank financial institution serving the housing finance needs of West Africans, announced it has crossed a major milestone of $2 million US dollars in outstanding loans. USAHF is one of the few companies providing housing finance in West Africa and has a unique business model of working exclusively with well-vetted housing developers. In order to build a successful business in West Africa, developers must overcome numerous challenges, one of which is providing efficient financing to their customers on reasonable terms.

USAHF primarily raises investment capital from private individuals who invest not only in a financial return, but also in the empirically obvious social impact the firm creates. The social impact can be measured and comes in the form of local training and jobs, economic growth, women’s empowerment, affordable housing and finance for the under-banked.

“It took us nearly 4 years to reach this key milestone, but given the momentum we are now experiencing, I expect to reach the next $2 million in a fraction of the time,” said Ameet Dhillon, Managing Director of USAHF.

USAHF has experienced more than 25% year-over-year growth since its founding in 2017 and expects the growth rate to accelerate in the future as the market continues to expand and investors become more familiar with the company’s unique business model.

USAHF is an American company founded in March 2017 that delivers attractive, US-dollar denominated returns (9% per annum) by purchasing home loans and distributing finance charges to investors. The loans are extended to members of the African diaspora living in various OECD countries such as the US, Canada, France, and the UK and are backed by high-quality homes in West Africa. Strict loan underwriting criteria (such as a minimum 30% down payment) are utilized and, as a result, the investment risk is low. More details at www.usafricahf.com

