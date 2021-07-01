GA Security: Leading Security Company in Middlesbrough

London, UK, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — GA Security (https://www.ga-security.co.uk) is one of the leading security companies Middlesbrough wide. They provide static and mobile security guards to various sectors including the public, corporate, industrial, retail, engineering and technology sectors. Their security teams have over 50 years of combined experiences so clients can rest assured that they will be provided with excellent security services.

Businesses who want to create a safe and secured environment for their employees and clients can greatly benefit from availing of the services GA Security offers. The company provides security services 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. They are the very first company in all of Middlesbrough to offer the Guard Tour System. This high-quality guard tracking system allows their clients to gain full access to every detail that the company’s security control centre can see. It provides evidence and data that the hired security guard is properly carrying out their assigned tasks in real-time. This helps the company’s clients have confidence in the services they provide.

GA Security also offers Key Holding services. Clients can be guaranteed that the company has employees that are all trustworthy and reliable that can keep their passcodes and keys in one place. The company is compliant with BS 7984 so clients can rest assured that the procedures will be always carried out properly and accurately.

The company’s Key Holding solutions are available every day. This can help in unloading the burden of having to open and close your business before and after business hours. The company’s staff would make sure that the equipment and lights are all turned off after office hours. Clients can avail of such services for a long time or only for a one-time situation.

GA Security also provides an Alarm Response service. No matter what time it is, be it in the early hours of the morning or late at night, the moment an alarm in the property goes off, the company would immediately dispatch a security team to check the area and investigate why the alarms went off.

About GA Security

GA Security is an award-winning leading company that has been providing security services since 2013 to different sectors including the public, corporate, industrial and engineering and technology sectors. They are based in Faverdale Darlington with their own Central Monitoring Facility. The company aims to provide professional and effective security services throughout the UK. The company is also ISO 9001:2015 compliant and Avetta certified. For inquiries, you may send them a message by filling out their contact form at https://www.ga-security.co.uk/contact-us. You can also send them an email at info@ga-security.co.uk or talk to one of the customer representatives via 01325 464340 or 0800 7720 519.