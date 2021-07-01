Irrigation Automation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.5% through 2025

Chicago, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global irrigation automation market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 6.7 billion by 2025. The increasing instances of drought and water scarcity across the globe demand more efficient usage of water. The rising demand for agricultural products has led to the mechanization of farm processes, including irrigation.

The irrigation automation market witnessed significant growth due to factors such as stringent government rules regarding agricultural water levels, increasing water wastage in the form of evaporation, and farm runoff. Key players in the market include The Toro Company (US), Hunter Industries (US), Valmont Industries Inc. (US), Rain Bird (US), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), Netafim (Israel), Galcon (Israel), Rubicon Water (Australia), Weathermatic (US), Nelson Irrigation (US), Mottech Water Solution Ltd (Israel), Avanijal Agri Automation Pvt Ltd. (India), Calsense (US), Water Bit (US), and Hydropoint Data Systems (US), Ranch Systems (US), Grow Link (US), Irritec S.P.A (Italy), Blurain (India), Growgreen Irrigation Systems (India), Novagric (Spain), Hortau (US), Tevatronic (Italy), and Dorset Group B.V (Netherlands). These major players have been focusing on new products, services, and technology launches to improve their offerings to the market.

Scope of the Report

Based on System:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Based on Irrigation Type:

Sprinkler irrigation

Drip irrigation

Surface irrigation

Based on Components:

Controllers

Sensors

Weather-based

Soil-based

Fertigation sensors

Valves

Sprinklers

Other Components

Flow meters

Pressure Gauge

Monitoring devices

Based on End-use:

Agricultural

Open fields

Greenhouses

Non-agricultural

Golf courses

Lawns

Sports grounds

Based on Automation type:

Time-based

Volume-based

Real-time based

Computer-based control system

Based on Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the World (RoW) (Middle East & Africa)

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increased awareness among farmers about the benefits related to the adoption of semi-automated and automated irrigation systems, along with reducing water levels in river basins of the Asia Pacific region, are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. The change in precipitation pattern is compelling farmers to use sensor-based irrigation systems to take better-informed decisions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased mechanization and adoption of smart technologies for agricultural activities

Government initiatives to promote water conservation to drive the market growth for irrigation automation

Awareness among farmers about the benefits of automated irrigation technologies

Restraints

High costs associated with the installation and the lack of technical knowledge among users

Data management and data aggregation in irrigation automation systems

Opportunities

Increasing adoption of modern techniques for irrigation in developing countries

The presence of large farms across the globe presents opportunities for automated irrigation

Challenges