Automotive Fuel Injection System Market to Expand at a CAGR of over 3% Through 2027

Automotive fuel injection system market is proliferating at an unwavering rate, finds a recent research study by Fact.MR. The growth of automotive fuel injection system market is likely to be driven by a pool of pacesetters, ranging from rising environmental regulations to concerns revolving around optimal fuel utilization. The consequent requirement for passenger cars has also been identified as one of the key demand generating factors pushing adoption of fuel injection systems. According to the research report by Fact.MR, the volume sales of automotive fuel injection system is anticipated to approach 101,131,418 units by 2018-end, up from 98,433,519 units in 2017.

High Fuel Efficiency and No Compromise with Engine Performance- Key USP of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems

The Fact.MR study opines that the sales of automotive fuel injection system is likely to register a significant leap in the upcoming years, driven by rising need for regulation of the air/fuel ratio. The competency of fuel injection systems to upgrade fuel efficiency without compromising with the engine performance is one of the key USPs spurring sales of automotive fuel injection system.

The rising demand for personal conveyance is predominantly pushing the adoption of compact vehicles across urban as well as sub-urban areas. Demand for fuel injection system for compact vehicles is gaining tailwinds from the ubiquitous vigor of compact vehicles, with volume sales approaching 32,631,289 units by 2018-end.

According to the report, gasoline port injection is gaining immense traction as one of the highly viable technologies, followed by gasoline direct injection and diesel direct injection. The competency of gasoline port injection to offer significant cost advantages coupled by operating at a simple strategy is fostering the popularity of this technology amid the customer market place.

Refurbishment of Automotive Industry in APEJ Offers Untapped Opportunities

With sales of automotive fuel injection system influenced by continual innovations and developments, manufacturers continue to make design alternations and leverage advanced technologies. Manufacturers are investing in rigorous R&D to upgrade performance of injection systems with zero compromise in terms of efficiency. New designs and injector orifices are consistently being formulated and incorporated to significantly curb emission levels.

APEJ retains its lead as the largest automotive fuel injection system market with volume sales worth 43,336,281 units anticipated by 2018-end. Bolstered R&D developments to reform the automotive infrastructure and subsequent on-going innovations is likely to create magnificent opportunities for the automotive fuel injection system market, primarily across China and India.

A revelation by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) finds that in 2017, around 24 million passenger vehicles were sold in China and this rate is further poised to scale up at a 4% year-on-year rate from 2018. Furthermore, China is anticipated to record high demand for gasoline automotive fuel injectors, primarily for light trucks and passenger cars. These particulars provide enough credence to the lucrativeness of APEJ in the automotive fuel injection system market. Europe trails APEJ in terms of flourishing volume sales of automotive fuel injection systems, driven by rising demand from the Western Europe region.

The Fact.MR report studies the growth of automotive fuel injection system market for the period of 2018 to 2027. As per the report, the market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 3% over the forecast timespan.

Chapter 1- Executive Summary

This chapter offers a quick yet efficient summary of automotive fuel injection system market, wherein the key segments have been highlighted as per their demand. This chapter also gives a comparison of the growth of automotive fuel injection system market with the previous year growth in a bid to help the readers make fact-based business decisions. This section in the automotive fuel injection system market report features or highlights the lucrative segments, such as leading segments and fastest growing segments.

Chapter 2- Market Overview

This chapter elaborates on the overview of the automotive fuel injection system market, along with an affluent and well-articulated definition of automotive fuel injection system market. Moreover, this chapter also offers a succinct introduction with a formal definition of ‘automotive fuel injection system’. A systematic and methodical representation of the prominent segments of automotive fuel injection system market has also been included in this section. This chapter also offers detailed information of diverse macroeconomic factors having deep-rooted influences on the growth of automotive fuel injection system market. Apart from the advantages and characteristics associated with use of automotive fuel injection system, various segments have also been analyzed in detail for lucid understanding.

A technology roadmap for automotive fuel injection system market has been provided in a bit to illustrate the production and processing of automotive fuel injection systems. Additionally, a detailed pricing analysis is an icing on the cake which is imperative for the market players to increase their product value amid cut throat competition. Moreover, this chapter also offers a raw material analysis of the automotive fuel injection system market. Apart from this, the raw materials technology assessment contained in the report offers a detailed assessment in this context.

Chapter 3- Market Analysis and Forecast

This chapter offers a detailed market analysis and forecast with respect to various parameters. This chapter offers comprehensive overview of the growth of automotive fuel injection system market by fuel type, by technology type, by vehicle type, and by region. Moreover, this chapter also comprises of volume and revenue comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison, and share of all the segments as well as sub-segments of automotive fuel injection system market.

Chapter 4- North America Automotive Fuel Injection System Market

This section encompasses a detailed overview of automotive fuel injection system market across key countries of North America, such as the US and Canada. Moreover, regional trends impacting this regional market space have been analyzed in detail for better understanding of the readers.

