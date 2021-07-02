Highlights on Bodyo’s Presence at the 5th Edition of VivaTechnology

Paris, France, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — From June 16 to 19, 2021 at the Parc des expositions de la Porte de Versailles in Paris, Europe’s #1 Tech and Start-up event was held in a new hybrid format.

Bodyo had the privilege to be invited by the VivaTechnology organization to present as world premiere its telehealth innovations, AiPod and Health Lounge, its smart and autonomous self-screening and teleconsultation stations that allow to do a health check-up in 6 minutes on 26 vital parameters.

Ten days after the event, it’s time to look back at the highlights of this presence.

Visit of Mr. Othman Nasrou, 1st Vice-President of the Île-de-France Region

Mr. Nasrou was impressed by the relevance of Bodyo’s solutions to facilitate access to healthcare to the numerous inhabitants of medical deserts in the Ile-de-France region, and to relieve hospital medical staff by saving them time in taking patients’ vital readings.

Visit of Mr. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, and Mr. Cédric O, State Secretary for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications

Mr. Le Maire and Mr. O discussed Bodyo’s innovations with Patrice Coutard, founder of Bodyo, and in particular their relevance to fulfill the population’s needs in terms of health and their accessibility for private and public economic actors. On this occasion, Mr. Le Maire was able to appreciate the attractive design and easy use of the AiPod.

Visit of the Delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo

Mr. Augustin Kibassa Maliba, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, and Mr. Désiré-Cashimir Kolongele Eberande, Minister of Digital Affairs, honored Bodyo with their presence to discuss the benefits that such telehealth solutions could bring to the DRC’s population.

Visit of Corporate Delegations

Featured among the 21 best innovations at VivaTechnology, Bodyo has been under the radar of many key actors of the French economy, such as Medef. Major corporations were able to discover its innovations for their employees’ health and well-being and new value-added services for their customers: Amgen, BNP Paribas, EY, Hermès, KPMG, L’Oréal, Leclerc, Loxam, Lyreco, Manpower, Prodware, Royal Canin, Société Générale, UPSA…

Roundtable on e-Health by Widoobiz

The Garage by Widoobiz welcomed Bodyo’s CSO, François Recorbet, for a roundtable discussion on e-health innovations with Guillaume Rozier, founder of CovidTracker and Vitemadose, and Bruno del Bourgo, co-founder of White Lab Genomics. The discussion was moderated by Houda Benjelloune and covered various topics such as medical deserts, personal data protection and the role of new technologies in tomorrow’s medicine.

Interview on VivaTech News

VivaTech News, VivaTechnology’s continuous news channel, hosted Bodyo in the StartUp Newsroom program presented by Julia Sieger to highlight innovative startups that put technology at the service of our planet and society. Thus, access to healthcare for the greatest number of people facilitated by Bodyo was once again put in the spotlight.

About Vivatechnology

In just four years, VivaTechnology has become the largest startup and tech event in Europe and is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth and innovation for the common good. Each year, VivaTech brings the world’s best business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and thinkers to Paris for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and a showcase of innovation. Starting in 2021, VivaTech will be enhanced with a digital platform that will bring together an even larger community of innovators.

About Bodyo

Founded in 2018, Bodyo develops 360° telehealth solutions that engage individuals in responsible self-monitoring throughout their health journey through self-measurement and teleconsultation stations as well as companion web and mobile apps.

Its vision is to think outside the box to redefine and lead to better health systems, making health accessible to as many people as possible, especially those who are disadvantaged or located in remote areas. Thus, Bodyo manufactures attractive devices, where design plays a key role, and is committed to deliver on its promise to continuously innovate exceptional, highly intuitive and fundamentally human technologies, thus promoting their adoption and sustainable results for the benefit of humanity.