CANKADO contributes to ‘Colloquium Senology 2021/2022’

COLOGNE, Germany, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — The book series, ‘Colloquium Senologie’ targets all doctors that devote themselves to the care of breast cancer patients. Together with their team of authors, the editors describe the practice-relevant developments in breast cancer treatment of the previous twelve months. In addition to the state of the art and important findings from international literature, the work also contains reports from important congresses, such as the annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Prof. Dr. Timo Schinköthe, Founder and CEO of CANKADO GmbH, co-authors for the chapter, ‘Digital Health Applications’ in ‘Colloquium Senologie 2021/2022’. The chapter elaborates on the impact of digital health applications on cancer care and how such digital applications can support patients to actively participate in their respective therapies. The upcoming edition is the tenth release of the book series. This year, the book is launched just four weeks after the ASCO annual conference in 2021 – and it will contain all the practical news from the world’s most important cancer congress.

The launch of the book takes place in an online event programme, ‘ Colloquium Senologie 2021/2022 (https://www.colloquium-senologie.de)’, scheduled for July 1st, 2021. As part of the event, participants will have a chance to win the new manual as an e-book or as a printed edition.

About CANKADO

CANKADO (https://partners.cankado.com/)is a digital health platform with multilingual digital health applications backed by AI (Artificial Intelligence). It is registered as a medical device in the European Union and compliant with the FDA classification for Mobile Medical Devices. The philosophy of Cankado is to improve cancer therapies by predicting adverse events during the treatment of patients in a timely manner, thus improving quality of life and the interaction between health care providers and patients. Cankado also supports pharmaceutical companies as well as Clinical Research Organisations (CROs) in clinical studies. Click here (https://partners.cankado.com/contact-us/) to enquire further information regarding CANKADO’s digital health services.

CANKADO PRO-React Onco is now officially a DiGA (http://diga.cankado.com)(Digitale Gesundheits Anwendung) approved by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte, BfArM). PRO-React Onco is available for breast cancer patients upon prescription within Germany.

