Jump Start Your eCommerce Mobile App Journey with Magento Mobile Accelerator by Krish TechnoLabs

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — With the current COVID-19 situation around the world bringing about rapid acceleration in the digital world and the increase in the number of mobile phone users, the time is right to claim your place in the eCommerce mobile app realm. To help the businesses in these competitive times, Krish TechLabs has leveraged their rich digital commerce experience with comprehensive industry knowledge to introduce a fast and pocket-friendly eCommerce Mobile App solution – “Magento Mobile Accelerator.”

Looking at the pivoting consumer behavior, Krish is introducing a state-of-the-art approach to launch native iOS and Android eCommerce apps in just 4 WEEKS! Fueled by intuitive mobile designs, pre-coded functionalities, and essential integration, the ‘Mobile Accelerator’ is a one-stop solution for B2C companies to build their native apps.

A Comprehensive, New Age, eCommerce Mobile App Accelerator

This B2C Mobile App for Magento 2 stores will take your business to several notches above. It is tailored to cater to various industries like fashion & apparel, food & beverages, health & beauty, furniture, jewelry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, industrial supplies, and many more.

The groundbreaking Magento Mobile Accelerator by Krish has essential integrations for Payment, Shipping, SEO, Marketing, Performance, and much more. It ensures that the businesses have all the touchpoints covered for the eCommerce stores to function optimally. The accelerator provides the companies with curated specific and aesthetic design templates to choose from and launch their eCommerce shopping mobile app.

As mentioned, the accelerator comes with pre-coded functionalities, which accelerates the app development, hence serving the purpose of timely launch of the app. Some of these functionalities are:

Social Media Login Intuitive App Navigation Elastic Search Store Pickup & Locator Secure Checkout Advance Filters Gift Cards Home Screen Sliders Wishlist Top Deals Product Labels Social Sharing Push Notifications Deep Link Coupons On Cart Page Shop By Brand Pin Code Search Instagram Feed Product Comparison Amazon Pay/Paypal/Braintree

Launch Your Android & iOS eCommerce Shopping App in 4 Weeks!

Magento Mobile Accelerator aims to make sure your brand starts entertaining mobile users within four weeks from the get-go using best practices and an out-of-the-box approach. Krish offers a comprehensive, end-to-end Mobile Activation Kit, built on React Native technology stack to ensure that the shopping apps start working and taking orders in a short span of four weeks.

The Mobile Accelerator by Krish is a perfect fit for businesses already on Magento 2 and are looking forward to accelerating their sales across multiple channels and geographies.

To get in touch with Magento Mobile Accelerator experts and to know more, visit https://www.krishtechnolabs.com/magento-mobile-app-accelerator/.

