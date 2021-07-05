Sales Forecast of Propylene Glycol Market , Analysis, and Forecast Report till 2027

Global Propylene Glycol Market – Scope of the Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global propylene glycol market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Tons), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global propylene glycol market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on propylene glycol sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global propylene glycol market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for propylene glycol. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of propylene glycol manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the propylene glycol market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries.

The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major competitors operating in the propylene glycol market are BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Archer Daniels Midland, Global Bio-chem Technology Group and ADEKA Corporation.

Global Propylene Glycol Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global propylene glycol market is segmented on the basis of source, type, end-use application, primary function and region.

Source Petroleum

Bio-Based Type Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade End-Use Chemical Intermediary (Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Functional Fluids & Antifreezes)

Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Consumer Goods (Liquid Detergents)

Food

Pharmaceuticals Primary Function Emollients (Softener)

Solvents

Stabilizing Agents

Preservative Agents

Humectants (Binding Agent)

Excipients (Bulking Agent)

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Global Propylene Glycol Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications.

Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the propylene glycol market.

For ascertaining the market size on the basis of volume and value, revenues generated by leading players, coupled with their production capacities are taken into consideration which is backed by a proven & tested research approach, the report offered necessary information on the propylene glycol market.

Qualitative aspects gained from industry experts and opinion leaders have also been adhered to by the analysts while developing this insightful report on the global propylene glycol market. Secondary research is leveraged for ascertaining the overall size of the propylene glycol market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the propylene glycol market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as foaming, surface coating, and automotive paints.

This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the propylene glycol market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

