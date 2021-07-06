Backyard Play Store Is Now Offering Swing Sets for Kids and Adults of All Ages

Silver Spring, Maryland, USA, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Backyard Play Store, a Maryland-based play set manufacturing company, has launched a new product line that aims to target children and adults alike.

Their new products are swing sets that come in different shapes, sizes, and designs. Selecting a suitable swing set for one’s backyard is important as this is where outdoor aesthetics and spaciousness depend on.

The company believes that swing sets shouldn’t only be made for children as they are most of the time accompanied by adults. Hence, Backyard Play Store creates swing sets where adults can comfortably play in and supervise their young ones.

Backyard Play Store’s Swing Sets

The company offers a wide range of swing sets, each having its own design, size, use, and specifications.

Rest assured, though, that Backyard Play Store ensures all of their swing sets to be of high quality. They even made them maintenance-free for a more hassle-free experience for owners.

Here are Backyard Play Store’s most popular swing set options:

Congo Swing Central – A three-position playset with a swing beam design that measures 12 x 7 x 7 ft. It features 2 belt swings, a trapeze bar, and a stake that’s anchored to the ground. These are ideal for small backyards.

Congo Swing'N Monkey 3 – Another swing set design for backyards with limited space. It features 2 belt swings, a 9-inch slide, trapeze bar, and redwood stakes. The body is built from Woodguard lumber matched with vinyl polymer.

Congo Monkey Playsystem 2 – A larger swing set that has its own trapeze bar, 2 belt swings, a 10-inch wave slide and anchor stakes. It also has a sun deck. This is built with Woodguard lumber and vinyl polymer.

Gorilla Five Star Space Saver Swing Set – A swing set made from premium wood that has its own sandbox, chalkboard, tic-tac-toe panel, clubhouse, and telescope. This is ideal for those looking for an all-in-one swing set package.

Empire swing sets – Ideal for large backyards. It features three slides, three play decks, and a rock wall. It is the biggest swing set made by Backyard Play Store.

About Backyard Play Store

Backyard Play Store is a family-owned small business that aims to create a memorable experience for families who want to make the most out of their backyards with their wide assortment of play sets.

The company is best known for its premium quality, affordable, and maintenance-free playsets that can withstand the extreme conditions of the outdoors.

It was founded in 2019, and since then has continued to expand its product offerings while further improving its quality and designs. The firm is currently based in Silver Spring, Maryland, and is set to provide more quality outdoor play equipment not only to children but also to adults of all ages.

Backyard Play Store is currently accepting product orders from their online shop. They also accept various online payment methods via ShopPay, PayPal, Amazon Pay, and GPay.