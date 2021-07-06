PowerAdSpy Revamps Mailgaze To Boost Up Email Marketing Campaigns Better Than Before

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — PowerAdSpy, the renowned ads intelligence and powerful ads database has recently introduced the all-new email marketing and campaign optimization tool- Mailgaze after refinement.

The tool is designed to help brands’ email marketing campaigns boost the campaigns, get more quality leads, and drive more profit eventually. Right now, Mailgaze is available on the web and also under the official website of PowerAdSpy.

Visitors can check out the website, move to the products section, and then explore the Mailgaze positioned there.

The email ads creative tool has already been popular among the advertisers, however it’s now revamped according to the advanced marketing world. It has successfully gathered thousands of satisfied users across the world and the count is still going on.

While discussing the redesigning, the chief research and development officer at PowerAdSpy mentioned, “PowerAdSpy is bound to feature more profound tools that can redefine the advertising and branding industries in no time.”

“Following that trend, we have revamped Mailgaze since lead generation through email marketing campaigns is one of the leading methods nowadays. Hopefully, it stands out in this competitive world,” he added further in the discussion.

Top features of Mailgaze consists:

Advanced search approach.



Sets targets on the robust competitors to search for relevant content.



Search via keyword, domain, text, images, brand information, unique names, etc.



Professional email filtering option that sorts by the emails as per age, interest, demographics, and other significant information.



Catches a profound view of search performance, audience engagement, ongoing trends to avoid guesswork.

Pricing details- a quick glimpse

Basic- $9.99 per month

Standard- $19.99 per month

Premium- $29.99 per month

Pricing details represent current packages, which may change with the company’s upcoming decisions.

PowerAdSpy also features native ads spy tools, Google PPC tools, Youtube ads intelligence tools in addition to planning a few more exciting integrations.

About PowerAdSpy

PowerAdspy is a popular social media ads intelligence tool that has gained worldwide popularity in less time. It covers almost every industry niche and industry to become a leader. Multiple features also keep adding to Poweradspy from time to time. Get more details at https://poweradspy.com.