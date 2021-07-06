Offline Distribution Channel Continues to Influence Contact Lens Market Growth Strategies

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Contact Lens gives estimations of the Size of Contact Lens Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Contact Lens Market to Witness 1.7x Growth

Cases of visual defects such as myopia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and an ever increasing geriatric population that needs vision correction will drive the global contact lenses market. According to Fact.MR’s new study, the contact lens market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

Shortage of trained professionals such as ophthalmologists emerges as a key challenge for market growth. However, disruptive automation in the manufacturing processes and innovative colors facilitate growth prospects in developing economies. Mass-adoption of contact lenses over traditional prescription glasses will continue to propel the contact lens market growth.

Global Contact Lens Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global Contact lens market is segmented on the basis of material, design, application, distribution channel, usage, and region.

Material

Gas Permeable

Silicone Hydrogel

Hybrid

Design

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Others

Application

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Prosthetic

Lifestyle-oriented

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Usage

Daily Disposable

Disposable

Frequent Replacement

Traditional

North America at Forefront, Remunerative Growth Opportunities Expected in Southeast Asia

North America exhibits stronghold on global contact lens market with 36% of the total market value. High per capita healthcare expenditure coupled with early adoption of advanced technologies, position North America as the market leader. Europe and East Asia together account for half of the total market.

Remunerative growth opportunities are forecast in Southeast Asia & Oceania which is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7% through 2029. Prevalence of e-commerce platforms in developing countries is driving future growth prospects of the regional market.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Contact Lens Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Contact Lens Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Contact Lens Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Contact Lens manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Contact Lens Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Contact Lens Market landscape.

Market players are increasingly setting their offerings apart from the competition by bringing innovative products such as toric lenses, daily disposables, and lenses with attractive color tints, in addition to corrective lenses. Today, smart technologies are rapidly transforming consumer products and contact lenses are no exception. For instance, IMEC and SEED Co. Ltd. have produced a smart contact lens that is integrated with radio-frequency antennas, LED light, and an ultra-thin silicon microchip.

Major players in the global contact lens market are Johnson & Johnson., Alcon Vision LLC, Bausch & Lomb, Incorporated, EISS International (Stiftung), Contamac, CooperVision Inc. (Cooper Companies, Inc.), Essilor International S.A., Hoya Corporation, Medennium, Seed Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Company, SynergEyes Inc., and X-Cel Specialty Contacts (a subsidiary of Walman Company).

CooperVision recently received FDA approval for its product called CooperVision Biofinity® toric multifocal Contact Lenses. The product extends the applications of Biofinity® toric lenses to presbyopia patients.

In Aug, 2019, Alcon launched PRECISION1, the first mainstream contact lens to employ SMARTSURFACE® technology that delivers precision with long lasting comfort.

Alcon is also the producer of AcrySof IQ PanOptix, the first and only FDA approved advanced trifocal IOL in the US.

Essilor International Inc. recently donated over 1 million glasses and sunglasses to the United Nations Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) in a bid to expand its commercial footprint and increase awareness about the importance of clear vision in road safety.

