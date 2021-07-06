Bottled Water Market Register CAGR Of 9% During 2021-2031 And Garner Sales Worth US$ 210 Billion

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Bottled Water gives estimations of the Size of Bottled Water Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Key Questions Answered in Report

What is the expected growth rate for the bottled water market through 2031? By value , Fact.MR has projected over 9% CAGR for bottled water sales during 2021-2031. Market value is expected to reach US$ 172 Bn by the end of 2021 , and around US$ 450 Bn by 2031 . In terms of volume , demand is expected to increase at around 7% CAGR over the forecast period.

Which are the most lucrative markets for bottled water manufacturers? As per Fact.MR’s projections, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are markets expanding at high CAGRs. Together, East Asia and South Asia are projected to hold around 1/3 market share through 2031.

Who are the prominent bottled water manufacturers? Top suppliers of bottled water include tier-1 companies such as Bisleri International Pvt Ltd., Nestle SA, Voss of Norway ASA, FIJI Water Company LLC, Mountain Valley Water Co., Societe des Eaux Minerales d’Evian SA., and PepsiCo, Inc., who together accounted for around 53% share of global revenue in 2020.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the bottled water market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by product, by sales channel, by size, by packaging type and region.

By Product Spring Water

Purified Water

Mineral Water

Sparkling Bottled Water

Artesian Well Water

Tap Water

Distilled Bottled Water By Sales Channel Wholesales

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Grocery Stores By Size Less than 300 ml

300-350ml

350- 550ml

1-3 liter

3-5 liter

More than 5 liter By Packaging PET

Glass Bottled Water Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

"This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited."

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Bottled Water Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Bottled Water market growth

Current key trends of Bottled Water Market

Market Size of Bottled Water and Bottled Water Market Sales projections for the coming years

Key Question answered in the Survey of Bottled Water market Report By Fact.MR :

Bottled Water Market Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on BOTTLED WATER reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on BOTTLED WATER reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Bottled Water Market Machinery Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Bottled Water Market

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Bottled Water Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Bottled Water market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Bottled Water market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on Bottled Water market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Bottled Water market Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Bottled Water market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Bottled Water Market demand by country: The report forecasts Bottled Water Market demand by country for 2021-2031, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

The report also offers key trends of Bottled Water market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Bottled Water market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Bottled Water Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Bottled Water Market .

Crucial insights in Bottled Water market research report :

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Bottled Water market.

Basic overview of the Bottled Water, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend And supply side analysis of Bottled Water across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

Why is Consumption of Bottled Water Growing in the U.S.?

According to International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), bottled water has remained the most lucrative segment in the beverage consumption market. USA is expected to account for almost 35% by value of the total market. In 2019, Americans consumed almost over 14 billion gallons of bottled water.

Moreover U.S. non-sparkling bottled water consumption increased over 3% by volume in 2019 comparing to 2018. Similarly consumption of domestic sparkling bottled water increased over 13% by volume in 2019. Further, the market in the country is expected to expand at close to 7% CAGR over the forecast period.

Will China Witness Increased Uptake of Bottled Drinking?

China has faced scarcity in available drinking water for long due to water pollution and lack of fresh water natural resources. According to Direct China Chamber of Commerce, China holds only 6.5% of total renewable water resources on the planet.

Total annual consumption of bottled water in China is expected to reach over 50 million tons by the end of 2021. The market is expected to expand at over 12% CAGR through 2031.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Bottled Water Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Bottled Water Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Bottled Water Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Bottled Water manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Bottled Water Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Bottled Water Market landscape.

which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the bottled water market. Prominent companies operating in this market include, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd., Nestle SA, Voss of Norway ASA, FIJI Water Company LLC, Mountain Valley Water Co., Societe des Eaux Minerales d’Evian SA., and PepsiCo, Inc.

Fact.MR has profiled the following key bottled water manufacturers in its report:

Bisleri International Pvt Ltd.

Nestle SA

Voss of Norway ASA

FIJI Water Company LLC

Mountain Valley Water Co.

Societe des Eaux Minerales d’Evian SA.

PepsiCo Inc.

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Recent developments related to companies manufacturing bottled water have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

