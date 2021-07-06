Trend Of High Protein Diets And Functional Snacks Present Lucrative Opportunities In Cheddar Cheese Market

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Cheddar Cheese gives estimations of the Size of Cheddar Cheese Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Cheddar Cheese Bags the ‘Top Spot’ over Processed Cheese Owing to its Versatility

Fact.MR’s recent study on the cheddar cheese market shows that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 3% in the forecast period. The global market value for cheddar cheese is valued to be ~US$ 45 million in 2019. There has been a shift in consumer preferences towards different types of protein-rich foods that also promise healthy alternatives to daily food products.

Cheddar cheese is a versatile food product that has been used in the food industry in different applications. The bakery sector and food product companies are increasingly adopting cheddar cheese as a basic ingredient in most of the food preparations.

This has boosted demand for cheddar cheese in the global market. Growing utilization of cheddar cheese in various types of cuisines across the world is expected to lead to increased production of cheddar cheese in the food industry.

This has also led to increased consumption and production of cheddar cheese in the global cheddar cheese market. Further, growing consumer demand for cheddar cheese-based breakfast products is also expected to lead to a rise in the overall consumption of cheddar cheese in different breakfast products.

Global Cheddar Cheese Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global cheddar cheese market has been provided below on the basis of product, application, sales channel, source, and region.

Product Blocks

Cubes

Slice

Spread

Spray Source Cattle Milk

Goat Milk

Sheep Milk Application Processed Cheese

Snacks & Savory

Bakery & Confectionery

Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments

Ready Meals

Other Applications Sales Channel HoReCa

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Increasing Demand for Cheddar Cheese-based Snacks and Food Products to Boost the Production of Cheddar Cheese

Population across the globe are looking for ready-to-eat and easy-to-make food, owing to a constantly changing lifestyle and deficiency of time in preparing elegant meals. This phenomenon is mainly increasing the consumption of ready-to-eat food and savory snacks products, which further boosts the demand for cheddar cheese to a greater extent.

Globally, cheese is a favorite type of ingredient in numerous food products and cheddar cheese snacks serve as a nutritious, quick, and easily available fast-food option primarily among the working population.

The use of cheddar cheese in the production of ready-to-eat food items as well as savory cheddar cheese snacks has increased considerably owing to the easy blending of cheddar cheese among other ingredients used in the preparation of these products.

This has led to an increased demand for cheddar cheese, especially in the bakery and ready-to-eat food products sectors.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Cheddar Cheese Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Cheddar Cheese Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Cheddar Cheese Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Cheddar Cheese manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Cheddar Cheese Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Cheddar Cheese Market landscape.

Intense Competition between Top Players Paves the Way for Better Quality

In the cheddar cheese market, prominent manufacturers are focused on increasing their production capacity and improving quality of their products.

Companies are also collaborating with local dairy farmers for constant supply of milk and to offer innovative solutions to dairy farmers. Some companies in the cheddar cheese market are focused on developing advanced dairy processing plants.

For instance, in September 2019, Arla Foods will scale up its commitment to develop a sustainable dairy sector in Nigeria.

In June 2019, Sargento Foods Inc. received two honors for product innovation from American Business Awards and Food Processing magazine.

In July 2019, Arla Foods agreed to a new brand license for Middle East cheese business with Kraft Heinz.

In May 2019, Almarai Company announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% shares in Premier Foods LLC.

In April 2019, Sargento Foods Inc. launched a new ‘Reserve Serie’ for its cheese products.

In March 2019, FrieslandCampina explored new options to build a sustainable dairy processing plant in Netherlands.

In January 2018, Savencia SA acquired OAO BELEBEY, a manufacturer of pressed cheeses in Russia.

In May 2018, the company announced the acquisition of Rogue Creamery, which is an artisan cheese company.

In May 2017, Schneider Electric announced that Almarai expanded its Schneider Electric deployment as part of a Smart Manufacturing initiative by deploying Line Performance Suite.

