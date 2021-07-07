This Summer Explode in a Riot of Colour with Melorra’s Radiant Colour Collection

Bangalore, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Popular for its trendy take on lightweight, daily wear jewellery, Melorra, the Bangalore-based brand, recently launched a new range of gold jewellery inspired by the global fashion of radiant and bright colours. The Radiant Colours collection is the exclusive range of SS21 that brings to Melorra’s customers the fresh colours of Pink, Green, Yellow, and Blue. The jewellery collection is given this wide range of colours by infusing various coloured enamel with yellow gold. Melorra’s Radiant Colour is all about adding colours to casual, party, and formal wear.

In this SS21, fashion designers included vibrant colours to their shows and collection range, giving out a major lively feel to the entire ensemble. Alongside the colourful dresses, the matching accessories included pendants, earrings, and diamond necklaces, which accentuated the entire look of the models. Taking huge inspiration from such a successfully received range of fashion trends, Melorra unveiled a similar-looking range of yellow gold jewellery with enamel-infused shades with prints that mimic the casual style of dressing. As per the designer of the Radiant Collection, bright shades were the motto of SS21 and Melorra jumped up on the opportunity to bring budget daily wear jewellery styles to its customers. “Adding all the hope, positive energy, and cheerfulness to outfits, there’s a colour blow-up that’s hard to miss this season. Translating this trend, we created a range in gold with pops of enamel work that are exclusively made to pair brilliantly with all of the casual looks,” she speaks.

More About the Radiant Colour Collection

With the mood for vibrant colours, the Radiant Colour collection is launched as part of the Spring-Summer 2021 collection series at Melorra.

The range includes 75 spectacular designs made in high polished yellow gold (available in 18K gold and 22K gold), highlighting brilliant prints in enamel hues. It includes several styles ranging from gold earrings, rings, pendants to necklaces, bracelets, and bangles.

The price range for the Radiant Colour collection starts from INR 16,000 and goes up to INR 2,16,000

You can also browse some of the most striking gold pendants that are part of this collection here: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/gold-pendants/