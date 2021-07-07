Connecticut becomes a point of expansion for the Indian IT giant InnovationM

Connecticut, United States, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — InnovationM Technology Solutions, an IT organization that was established in 2010 by Manish Seth and Ashish Seth, with a view to supporting govt’s initiative of Digital India. The agency was initially in the Indian domain and served all sorts of IT solutions that anyone wanted. Form website to blockchain and cloud computing, everything.

But as the agency was recognized by the govt. of India and other private platforms in terms of certifications and other means, they thought to take it further and beyond. In 2016, when things were tangled in terms of taxation, monetization and govt. the organization coped with new technologies and the trust that they gained from the services. Slowly the numbers of employed at the platform rose from 63 to 112. The growth started to feature itself at InnovationM even though things were not on track.

After 2 years, In 2018 they decided to cater their service to the people of the United Kingdom. The country welcomed the agency with opened arms because of the price factor. And when in a Personal Interview the Co-founders said “Money is a secondary element for InnovationM, what we actually analyze before accepting the offer is “how is your organization?” “What your employees think about you?” “Is it for any greater good?” People’s trust was ascended and which helped in boosting the confidence and in 2019 they established the office in Moorgate, Oxted, United Kingdom.

After a lot of meetings and yes and no, in 2020 December, InnovationM settled their store of operation in Connecticut, The team has been doubled since then to 219 employees. But as a negative impact of affordable pricing, other IT agencies have been affected badly and the price war has been started. Small businesses and people are benefitting from it but till when?