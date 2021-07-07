Potato Protein Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues in Coming Years

The potato protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 72.2 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 88.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increase in consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products, the rising vegan population, and high nutritional profile of potato proteins.

The market, based on type, has been segmented into concentrates and isolates. The market for concentrates dominated in 2016, and is also projected to be fastest-growing during the forecast period. Concentrates have high volume consumption in the feed industry. On the other hand, potato protein isolates are still in the development phase and have limited usage in feed applications.

The market, by application, has been segmented into food & beverages and feed. The feed segment dominated the market in 2016, and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR by 2022. This is owing to the wide-scale application of potato proteins in the feed industry, mostly in cattle and swine feed. In the food industry, potato protein finds limited usage due to its high instability and insolubility after isolation by thermal coagulation of the juice.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the market for potato protein. The dominant share of this region is attributed to the presence of most potato protein manufacturers in the region, resulting in the highest production as well as consumption. The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2017 to 2022 and is driven by growing consumer awareness in this region about food allergens in products.

Key players in the market for potato protein includes Avebe (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Roquette (France), Agrana (Austria), and Omega Protein (US). Further, Peppes Group (Poland), Emsland Group (Germany), Meelunie (Netherlands), KMC Ingredients (Denmark), Südstärke (Germany), AKV Langholt (Denmark), and PPZ Niechlow (Poland) are few others players in this market.

