Quarter Sawn Flooring Market Key Trends, Demand and Sales Forecast 2021 – 2031

Introduction

Quarter sawn flooring is preferred for its attractive straight grain pattern that enhances the aesthetics of the quarter sawn flooring as compared to other wooden floorings such as rift sawn or flat sawn. In addition, the wood used in the quarter sawn floorings is easy to work with as it presents higher dimensional stability and resistance to moisture penetration. Quarter sawn flooring wood surface is less prone to warping, cupping or twisting and prevents incidences of surface checking and raised grain. Further, the quarter sawn woods used in quarter sawn floorings have long lengths which allow easier flooring work in larger spaces.

Demand for Engineered Wood Flooring to Impact Sale of Quarter Sawn Flooring in the Coming Years

Engineered wood flooring is witnessing higher demand in the construction industry, owing to its various benefits. It offers high resistance against moisture owing to presence of additional layers wherein the grain is at 90 degree angle making it impossible for the wood to shrink or swell. In addition, on engineered flooring, different effects can be achieves via techniques such as sawing, planning, brushing and smoking.

