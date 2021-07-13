Tips To Improve User Ratings On Mobile Apps

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — An outstanding part of making your mobile apps development is that you can publish it on the app stores. This way your users can go to the place they are most familiar with to download your applications. It also opens up opportunities for finding other consumers, as a lot of human beings are seeking new options in mobile apps stores. You may end up finding yourself a new consumer if your application has good reviews. Although, the major reason that a regular business app requires quality reviews is so that their consumers won’t be turned off when they go looking for it. Most people will leave your mobile app page if they see your app with a one or two stars rating. However, the app’s performance depends on the mobile app developers in Dubai .

So, in this section, we’ll look at some of the best ways to get more reviews on the mobile apps described below:

Create a Great Application:

A primary goal is to develop a mobile app in UAE that provides fundamental and obvious value to users. The successful ones have an easy-to-recognize value proposition. For example, the Skype application provides a solution for Google Maps that assists in finding the best routes to places, video calls, and Facebook messenger assists in reaching your friends’ network quickly and simply. Ensure that your product’s values are recognised by users. Your mobile application should work properly, so update it frequently, work on improving user experience, and fix bugs. Make your customers happy and you’ll get positive feedback.

Do Enhance In Your Application:

Use reviews and ratings as a get-up call, a cause to improve. There is always the possibility that the user will change his rating if you fix a bug that prevented your user from enjoying the application and led to a negative review. Sometimes the most negative reviews have the best ideas for new features that you’d like to include in your application. The best mobile app companies in Dubai improve their previous applications as well, to fix some app’s problems and improve user ratings. By responding to all negative reviews, you can encourage users to continue the conversation with you in private. Demonstrate to the user that you understand their annoyance and are attempting to mitigate their negative experience. Giving outstanding consumer support can make these users adjust their negative ratings to positive.

Recognize Your Most Connected Users:

Not everyone who makes use of your application is glad about it. Some may be bored, experiencing bug concerns and other troubles, or they are thinking of uninstalling the application. This goes without saying that you don’t want all these unpleasant users to end up in the stores leaving you a low rating. Instead, you need to recognize the happiest and most connected users to ask for feedback from. Locating them is easy by asking about enjoying the application or how we can make it better. You make sure negative reviews stay out of your product by asking users their opinion first, and the users who rate you will most probably provide you with 5-star ratings quickly and simply.

Encourage Feedbacks – ask proactively, but don’t get irritating:

An application should have several reviews and ratings to get an important improvement in search. Don’t expect the users to put down feedback- ask them for it. The huge mistake the developers normally make is firing users with pop-us each time they enter the application. It looks obsessive and can become quite irritating for the users. No doubt multiple users will end up leaving a poor rating. Do not make the same mistake, just ask the right users and only at the right time.

Ask users to Rate You in True

Another common mistake of mobile app developers in Dubai is asking users to rate their applications just too soon. For most users, a short time is not enough to learn how to make use of it and begin enjoying it, and to navigate through your application. This turns out that you are more likely to get a negative rating if you ask users to rate before that special moment. If you know the moments of joy of your users- the times when they are the most excited and happy about utilizing your application, finding that exact point of time will be easy.

Leverage Help Shift to Offer Direct Support to Your Users:

Providing exceptional customer service is the best route to a good application review. This is common for applications to contain a send feedback button that just pops open an email form. You can combine help shifts into your application and communicate directly with your users through a live two-way instant messaging window but for very little effort.

Keep Negative Reviews and Ratings Away from the Stores:

Addressing only the connected users to leave feedback is essential. But you need to give the users excellent consumer support to create a strong positive relationship with your users. If your users are experiencing problems, ensure that your users know where to go. Create a dedicated message center that is easily accessible from the inside of the application and this will save you from hours of replying to complaints from unhappy users. Give the users an option to direct to the consumer support in case they are having problems and are not satisfied. The top mobile app development companies in UAE take ideas from negative reviews and sort out the app’s previous problems. You can avoid negative reviews and ratings leaking to your store listing and the user whose concerns you solved in the past; will be more likely to leave you positive feedback in the future.

Showcase the Benefit of Users’ Ratings:

Users enjoy the feeling of being a part of something big and helpful. Remind the users how crucial it is for you to get their feedback, and show the advantages that this can bring to the mobile apps and even to themselves: updates, new levels, more content, or even new products.

Final Words