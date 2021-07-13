Market Outlook of Professional Program MOOC, Global Demand and Rising Trends

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Professional Program MOOC. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Professional Program MOOC market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The MOOC market is gaining significant traction on the back of flexible learning and availability of micro nano courses as employee engagement development programs. Fact.MR, in its newly published report, reveals that the MOOC market will hit a valuation of ~US$ 65 Bn by 2029.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics of the MOOC market, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and growth projections.

MOOC has been witnessing immense adoption in various enterprises due to a strong consumer interest in convenient and portable learning options. Rapidly growing educational costs the increased requirement for higher education to secure a job creates demand for an economical education system. This in turn is giving impetus to the growth of the MOOC market over the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the MOOC market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market.

Stakeholders in the MOOC market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in Fact.MR study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the MOOC market. It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in the MOOC market.

Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the MOOC market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

Key Segments of the MOOC Market

Fact.MR’s study on the MOOC market offers information divided into six key segments— customer category, primary objective, program, course, model and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Customer Category Individual

Enterprise / Corporate

Small Enterprise

Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Educational Institutes Primary Objective Reskilling and Online Certification

Language and Casual Learning

Supplemental Education

Higher Education

Test Preparation Program Certificate Professional Program

Degree Master Programs

Others Course Business Management

Data Science / Programming / Computer Science

Science (Pure)

Social Science

Humanities

Educational Teaching

Engineering

Health Medicine

Mathematics

Art Design

Others (Law, Language Etc.) Model xMOOC

cMOOC Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

