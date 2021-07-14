Why Implementing 7 Elements Concept for Interior Designing is very important

Chennai, India, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Designing your interiors is not an easy job, it’s a little bit tough at the same time you need a lot of creativity and expertise. As I said, designing interiors needs lots of creativity, but the biggest surprise to normal people is there is lots of science involved.

Professional Interior Designers like to use a certain set of rules to create astonishing interior design. We would like to share those rules with you now.

7 Elements of Interior Design:

Space

Line

Forms

Pattern

Lighting

Texture &

Color

These elements are very important in enhancing the beauty of the room. As well as increase the functionality of space too. EPS Interior Designers in Chennai will always assess the room and draw a blueprint and decide what kind of design, space and colors can be added.

Let’s go deeper into the 7 element concept.

Space:

Space is considered as the foundation of all designing projects. Without a proper management of space, it’s really hard for anyone to decorate the room with functionality. Interior Designers work with three dimensional space Length, Height and Width. With this in mind we fill the empty space with products and decorations.

Space Can Be Classified into

Positive Space and

Negative Space.

Positive space nothing but space with objects like (tv unit, dining table, wardrobe, false ceiling etc.,) And the Negative space is empty space.

We must balance these two spaces and bring an overwhelming outcome. Every Architect or designer who starts the design process must keep in mind, about the Positive space and negative space. If we fail to balance it, we might spoil the entire project.

Line:

Lines have some inbuilt psychology within it. Lines can be classified into Horizontal Lines, Vertical Lines and dynamic lines. These lines will change the appearance of the room and bring an appealing outcome.

Horizontal Lines: Tables and furniture inside the room will give a sturdy and efficient look. Horizontal lines make the room appear wider and longer.

Vertical Lines : Vertical lines are created during Windows and doors. Vertical lines bring freedom and power and the illusion makes the room taller.

Dynamic Lines: The following lines are considered as diagonal and curved. We can see those lines in the staircase. Designers should make sure that too many dynamic lines will be very distracting and unappealing.

Form:

Forms are nothing but the shape of the room. Forms can be classified in to two, Geometric and Natural Forms

Geometric is nothing but lines and shapes, which looks similar to a man made design.

Natural Form will be merged with nature, the curve and bend will be similar to mother nature designs.

Building a sizable form will look good in your room, if you overdo it we might end up in getting negative results

Lighting:

Lighting is always a showoff material, but without it people will not see astonishing interiors. Lighting can be classified into Natural Light and Artificial light. Natural Lights are lights which come from the sun and Artificial Lights are not but artificial lights like Tubelight, decoration lights and high volt lights.

We can use lighting comparison in two aspects, the office needs full lights. Because they work long hours at the same time they need additional light for job purposes. The lights are Natural lights where you will be using it from a direct sun.

Say for example we can use bright lights in the office and dim lights in your living room. We cannot reciprocate it, definitely it will fail.

Colors:

Colors play an important role in interior designing. Colors trigger the moods, emotions and behaviour too. Professional interior designers would have already mastered this concept. So let’s discuss about the color psychology in individual colors

Red- Red always stands out from the crowd, it triggers energy, passion and leadership.

Blue – It refers to calmness and freshness. Usually blue colors are painted in the kitchen and bathroom.

Orange – The color of positivity, and favourite color of bigger brands. Many billion dollar companies use orange color in their logos.

Green: If you want to mingle with mother earth, then green fits in demand. Green Color brings peace and harmony into your life.

Based on the psychological benefits, we can combine the colors and use it for our needs.

Patterns:

Patterns are two dimensional art or floor work. Plain wall is always beautiful, but patterns give you different outcomes. Patterns can be of anything, wallpaper, fabrics or soft furnishings. And their shapes are very different geometric, stripes and pictorial.

Though patterns provide you astonishing results, never overdo it. If you are owning a small room, make sure to limit the patterns design.

You can use large scale patterns, it creates illusions to the eye and increases the focal point.

Texture:

The Seventh and Final element, texture, brings a unique dimension to your room. Texture can be classified into two category

Visual Texture

Actual Texture

Actual Texture: This texture brings you a true feelings some of the models are silk, loft cotton, leather etc.,

Visual Texture: It gives you some artificial effects, for example stone effect wallpaper on walls can bring you visual effects of stones on the wall. But it’s not real.

Conclusion:

Seven element concept is very important in Interior designing. Many home owners try to decorate or design their own interiors, but at the end of the day they miss the professionalism.

Only Professional Interior designers like us will use these psychological benefitted concepts. So Choose a better interior designers for your home or office.