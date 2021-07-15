U.S. : Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Size, By End-User Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report “Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market by End User Industry (Chemical Processing, Construction, New Energies, and Oil & Gas), & by Application (Pipes, Coatings, Fittings, Sheets, Films, Tubes, Powder, Membranes, & Cables) – Trends Forecasts to 2019” report analyzes the global PVDF market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in different regions.

Browse 99 market data tables and 31 figures spread through 240 slides and in-depth TOC on “Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market by End User Industry (Chemical Processing, Construction, New Energies, and Oil & Gas), & by Application (Pipes, Coatings, Fittings, Sheets, Films, Tubes, Powder, Membranes, & Cables) – Trends Forecasts to 2019″



The global PVDF market is significantly penetrating in their end-use industries. The characteristics of the end products differ as per the requirement by the end user industry and for different applications The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR with its growing demand for PVDF in different applications, especially in the new energies, oil & gas, and coatings for building & construction segments. The Asia-Pacific and Western European markets are estimated to show a rising growth in the next five years with the allied industries expected to stabilize the overall business need in the respective regions.

R&D is a key part of this market. The manufacturing companies, associations, and end-product manufacturers infuse high investments for future advancements and technology modifications of PVDF to replace other plastics and metals and match the new demands coming from various end-user industries.

North America is the largest region, both in terms of volume and value, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. China, Japan, U.S., Germany, India, Brazil, and Russia are expected to persist as successful PVDF markets. The key players in the European PVDF market are Arkema (France), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Dyneon GmbH (Germany), Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc. (Switzerland), and others.

The Eastern and Central European nations, emerging South-East Asian, and Latin American nations that will host the future global events would supplement the growth of PVDF in different applications. An increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries, proposals for improvement of infrastructure, and rising housing market in emerging economies will drive the PVDF market.

The PVDF demand, in terms of value and volume, depicts the current and future projections according to the parallel economic and industrial outlook. This analysis covers important developments, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions of the leading global companies.

The current market value of the global PVDF market (2012) is about $596,009.6 thousand and is estimated to reach $937,278.5 thousand by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%, from 2014 to 2019. The high demand across the industries, such as electrical & electronics, coatings, oil & gas, photovoltaic films will increase the overall PVDF consumption.

