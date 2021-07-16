Devart Introduced MSI Installation Package for ODBC Drivers

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has released new versions of data connectors for the ODBC product line, which are now also available as MSI installers.

Devart, a recognized vendor of connectivity solutions for various databases and cloud services, announced a new installer format for their ODBC drivers – MSI, also known as Windows installer or Microsoft installer.

This type of installer provides better corporate deployment, thereby reducing time and cost.

Developed for the Microsoft operating system, an MSI file is basically a Windows installer database. The Windows Installer service uses it to install the application on a system. A non-MSI installer extracts the installation resources from itself and manages their installation directly.

The advantage of MSI packages for large enterprises is achieved by deploying the software using Group Policy. This feature of Active Directory allows deploying an MSI package simultaneously to multiple client machines.

So now ODBC drivers are available in both installer formats, MSI and EXE.

To learn more about the recent release, visit

https://blog.devart.com/msi-installer-for-odbc-drivers.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.