Industrial Globalization Emerging as a Factor for Solvent Based Adhesives Market Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Solvent Based Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Chloroprene Rubber, Synthesized Rubber), End-Use Industry (Paper & Packaging, Medical, Automotive, Building & Construction, Woodworking), Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, The solvent-based adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 8.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3%. The market growth opportunities solvent-based are increasing due to the strength of solvent-based adhesives. They provide superior shear and peel strength. The growth of the market is supported by the increasing construction and automobile applications and growing demand in the APAC region.

Browse 156 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 214 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Solvent Based Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Chloroprene Rubber, Synthesized Rubber), End-Use Industry (Paper & Packaging, Medical, Automotive, Building & Construction, Woodworking), Region – Global Forecast to 2026”

Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93817369

Polyurethane is projected to be the largest chemistry segment of the solvent-based adhesives market.

Polyurethane provide better tint-ability, adhesion, and abrasion resistance. In the automotive industry, polyurethane adhesives are used in the manufacturing of vehicles, in the repair of auto glass, sealing of metal structures such as containers and trucks, in the manufacturing and installation of air conditioning in HVAC systems, to reduce vibration and provide sealing in metal sheet joints. In APAC, polyurethane adhesives are mainly used in automotive & transportation applications, as the region leads in vehicle production globally. More than 90% of automobiles are produced with bonded windshields and rear windows using polyurethane globally. Therefore, the increasing demand from automotive and other applications in APAC is expected to drive the polyurethane segment.

Request Sample Pages https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93817369

Medical is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the solvent-based adhesives market.

Medical is the fastest-growing application in adhesives market, in terms of volume. Recently, with the outbreak of COVID-19, the governments, the private sector, and people throughout the world have been affected hugely due to the pandemic. Hence, the healthcare and medical devices sector has become the centerpiece for the recovery of patients. Medical devices are being used in large numbers due to the increased number of positive cases. This has increased the use of adhesives. Another driving factor is the aging population, driven by increasing life expectancy, which fuels the demand for medical devices, ultimately increasing the demand for adhesives.

APAC is the largest solvent-based adhesives market globally.

APAC is projected to lead the solvent-based adhesives market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is mainly attributed to high economic growth and heavy investments in paper & packaging, medical, automotive, building & construction industries. APAC is increasingly becoming an important global trade and commerce center. Various companies such as Henkel AG (Germany) and other international players are setting up new plants or expanding their existing solvent-based adhesives production units in this region because of the low cost of production and the ability to serve the local emerging market

The key players in the solvent-based adhesives market include Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (France), 3M Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441