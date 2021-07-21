Eid Giveaway by Aesthetics – Win a Free Deep Cleansing Facial Treatment

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Aesthetics International, the leading cosmetic and plastic surgery centre in Dubai, has announced a special giveaway for Eid Al Adha. You can now get a free deep cleansing facial to flaunt fresh, vibrant skin this Eid.

It is an exfoliating treatment that can help to prevent skin dehydration, acne breakout and other impurities. This facial starts with skin cleansing, which is followed by steam, extraction and facial massage. Facial masks are also applied to clear off impurities and give the skin a clear look. Apart from improving the look, a deep cleansing facial also improves blood circulation within the skin. This helps in toning, tightening, strengthening and repairing skin cells.  

At Aesthetics International, products used for the facial depend on the skin type of the client and their requirements. The result of this treatment is clean and glowing skin.

You can get a session of deep cleansing facial free of cost by following these three simple steps:

Follow the official Instagram handle of Aesthetics International

  • Like the giveaway post
  • Tag 3 friends on the giveaway post
  • Winners of the giveaway will be announced on July 21st.

About Aesthetics International

Aesthetics International is a renowned facility for plastic and cosmetic procedures in Dubai. Led by Dr Jaffer Khan, the clinic has a team of expert doctors and cosmetic specialists offering an array of services, including facelift, rhinoplasty, liposuction, breast augmentation, HydraFacial, ultherapy, velashape 3, laser hair treatment, etc. We maintain the highest standards of services to ensure our clients get the most satisfying experience.

Media Contact:

Aesthetics International

+971 4 384 5600

info@aesthetics.ae

Originally Published at: https://aesthetics.ae/gear-up-for-the-exciting-eid-giveaway-from-aesthetics-international/

