Alight Fullerton Offers Student Housing Close to Campus

Fullerton, California, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Fullerton is pleased to announce they offer convenient student housing close to the Cal State Fullerton campus. Students can share apartments with friends or with others matched via the roommate matching service.

Alight Fullerton offers students their choice of floor plans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom options, providing students with the ability to live alone or with roommates. Each student pays a per-person rate, plus an amenity fee, for the apartment with some extra features available for an additional cost, such as a balcony. All apartments include furnishings, Internet access, in-unit laundry, electricity, water and sewer, trash disposal, and community amenities.

Students living at Alight Fullerton enjoy a better quality of life with various amenities offered at the complex. These features include two swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a media and gaming lounge, grilling stations, a poolside clubhouse with billiards, and more. The complex hosts several social events throughout the year, which are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options available can find out more by visiting the Alight Fullerton website or by calling 1-714-449-1195.

About Alight Fullerton: Alight Fullerton is an off-campus housing complex for students attending Cal State Fullerton. The apartments charge a per-person rate to prevent issues with roommates who can’t pay their rent. The complex offers students the independent living they want while remaining close to campus.

Company: Alight Fullerton

Address: 555 N Commonwealth Ave

City: Fullerton

State: CA

Zip code: 92831

Telephone number: 1-714-449-1195