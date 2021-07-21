The Brihaspati Infotech Successfully Redesigns SAAS Platform with React js

Deerfield Beach, USA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — The online SAAS platforms have become an integral part of user’s daily life and with the advancement of technology, these platforms have the potential to provide more profits. Further, when the SAAS platforms are created with proper planning it can yield consistent users to merchants along with explosive business opportunities.

On this, senior developers at The Brihaspati Infotech a pioneer React js development company quoted-

“SAAS platform development provides explosive growth potential to business owners and with proper UI/UX merchants can easily make their SAAS platform thrive in the online marketplace.”

Recently, the web solution provider helped yet another SAAS platform provider to revamp their platform and achieve higher conversion rates. The client already had a functional SAAS platform however their attempts to draw higher conversion through it failed due to its poor UI/UX. To solve this issue the client decided to hire React js developer from TBI.

The development team included the following features to enhance the UI/UX of the SAAS application:

The layout of the platform was simplified and made more interactive by using simple yet aesthetic UI elements which made the navigation easier.

The platform’s UI was also replicated in a more minimalistic mobile version to make the website accessible to mobile device users.

The codebase was minimized by using best practices and multiple useful libraries which improved the load-speed of the application significantly.

After the launch of the revamped website, the client noticed a significant increase in the overall conversion rates. Further, they also noticed that the platform received recurring users after the upgrade.

The Brihaspati Infotech is a web solution provider, they have helped similar online businesses with customized solutions to thrive online. They provide services for eCommerce store development, UI/UX design, and development, Mobile application development, etc. Their vision is to provide “user-friendly and sales-driven solutions” to make an online business thrive online.