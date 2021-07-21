365 iT SOLUTIONS Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies 365 iT SOLUTIONS as An Industry’s Best-in-Class Business

Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — 365 iT SOLUTIONS has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

365 iT SOLUTIONS has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, Managed Services Providers (MSP) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, company demographics, and client demographics.

Managed services providers that qualify for the exclusive list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. Their mandate is to rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs on financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name 365 iT SOLUTIONS to the 2021 MSP 501.

“I am thrilled to be on the top MSP 501 list again,” said Razmig Sagharian, President, 365 iT SOLUTIONS. “Our company growth came from our hard-working team members, and 365 iT SOLUTIONS was one of the first managed services providers in Canada to achieve the new federal Cyber Secure Certification.”

The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey this year attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

Since its inception, the Channel Futures MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their technology services and technology offerings focus on growing client needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.

“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.”

“Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector.”

The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website.

Background

The Channel Futures MSP 501 2021 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About

To be competitive in today’s economy, businesses need cost-effective IT services and IT consulting services they can count on. 365 IT SOLUTIONS believes in being long-term partners with our clients by providing proactive and hassle-free Managed IT Services, IT Support Services, IT Consulting, Cloud Services, IT Outsourcing, and IT Management.

Since 2003, 365 iT SOLUTIONS has developed a proven industry leading method of having a cost- effective IT services and IT solution to address all your information technology needs and business goals. As one of Toronto’s top boutique IT consulting and tech support services providers, we are extremely confident that our reliable managed IT services is unmatched in the industry.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Media Contact

Ginette Andre

Associate Marketer, VIP Relations

ginette.andre@informa.com

Allison Francis

Editor, Channel Futures and MSP 501

allison.francis@informa.com

Enzo Logozzo

365 iT SOLUTIONS

Director, Sales and Marketing

enzo@365it.ca

365 iT SOLUTIONS is a leading Managed IT Services, Cloud Services, and Managed Security Services in Toronto.

365 iT SOLUTIONS offers industry and award winning leading IT solutions including Managed IT Services, Managed Security Services, IT Support Services, Cloud Services, Business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR), Cyber Security Training and Dark Web Monitoring. IT Outsourcing Services, and Tech Support Services,

We Make IT Simple!