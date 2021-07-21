Demand For Traffic Speed Bump Is Expected To Skyrocket During Forecast Period 2020 To 2030

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Speed Bump gives estimations of the Size of Speed Bump Market and the overall Speed Bump share of key regional segments

Introduction

Speed bump is a traffic calming device that use vertical deflection to slow motor vehicle traffic in order to improve road safety conditions. Speed bumps which are also referred as traffic thresholds or speed breakers are made up of either recycled plastic, metal, or vulcanized rubber. The demand for traffic speed bump is expected to skyrocket during the forecast period.

Speed Bump Market: Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global speed bump market is being studied under product, type, end use industries & Region.

Based on the type, the speed bump market can be segmented as:

Portable

Fixed

Based on the material, the speed bump market can be segmented as:

Plastic

Rubber

Metal

Combination

Based on the end use, the speed bump market can be segmented as:

Government (roads, highways etc.)

Private Campuses (universities, corporate office campuses)

Commercial Spaces (warehouses, manufacturing plants)

Others

Based on the region, the speed bump market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Speed Bump Market are:

The global speed bump market is highly consolidated in nature. Leading players in the global market are focused on business expansion through new product launches as well as upgrading its existing offerings.

Some of the leading players in the global speed bump market are CABKA Group, Dancop International GmbH, Justrite Safety Group (Checkers), Frontier-Pitts France, Ecobam Europa SL, JSP Limited, Disset Odiseo SL, Notrax – Justrile Safety Group, and TMI LLC.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/04/1925322/0/en/Petroleum-Based-to-Bio-Based-Propylene-Glycol-is-a-Key-Trend-Finds-Fact-MR.html?utm_source=express-press-release&utm_medium=Nidhi

