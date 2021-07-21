3D Printing Plastics Market Growth and Distributor Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 21 july 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global 3D Printing Plastics Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The global 3D Printing Plastics Market is estimated to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. 3D printing plastics possess flexibility, durability and have a high temperature resistance often preferred for plastic engineering and professional applications. ABS is a type of 3D printing plastics with excess need for heated print bed with reliability.

3D printing plastics industry is driven by rise in healthcare industry and demand for 3D printing plastics in the manufacturing activities. Growing demand from aerospace & defence, automotive, electrical & electronics are the major drivers for the market growth. In addition, the 3D printing plastic market is influenced by rising demand for medical devices, orthopaedics and dental implants.

By type, the 3D printing plastic industry is segmented as ABS, polyamide, photopolymer and PLA. Photopolymer segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to extensive use of stereo lithography technology. By form, the 3D printing plastics market is segmented as powder, filament and liquid. End-use segmentation for the market of 3D printing plastics comprises electrical & electronics, healthcare, automotive and aerospace & defense.

Geographical segmentation for 3D printing plastics industry spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of 3D printing technology in end-use industries and increasing investments is more likely to propel the regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow during the forecast period owing to rise in investments by chemical companies to pioneer in 3D printing plastic market. In addition, the market of 3D printing plastics is driven by 3D printing technology followed by demand for medical devices, equipment and dental implants.

Top Key Players of 3D Printing Plastics Market:

3D printing plastics industry report are Evonik Industries AG, HP Inc, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, Royal DSM N.V., Clariant International Ltd, EnvisionTec GmbH and CRP Group.

