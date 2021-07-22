Chlorine Market Dynamics, Growth Prospects, Regional Estimates & Trends

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Chlorine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global chlorine market is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR in the forecast period. Chlorine is used commercially in production of organic and inorganic chemicals and water treatment processes. It enables the producers to select from several processes for manufacture of chlorine.

Key Players:

Akzonobel NV

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

OLIN Corporation

PPV Industries

Tata Chemicals Limited

The DOW Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

PPG Industries

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The chlorine market is driven significantly by rise in demand from chemical industry, medical domain. Increase in demand from the construction industry is expected to stimulate the market during the forecast period. Apart, chlorine is mainly used for water filtration and treatment process. It is widely used as a raw material to manufacture a range of chemicals, which, in turn, exhibits its versatility and form. It is used in PVC for composite manufacturing and automotive applications.

Application Outlook:

EDC/PVC

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Isocyanates

Chlorinated Intermediates

Propylene Oxide

Pulp & Paper

C1/C2, Aromatics

Water Treatment

End-user Outlook:

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Water Treatment

Paper And Pulp

Pesticides

Plastic

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific dominates the chlorine market in terms of market demand and consumption from medical sector. Manufacturing sector being at prime holds a significant market position in the APAC sector; thanks to increase in demand for chlorine derivatives from end-use industries such as cosmetic, pharmaceutical, food processing, paints, coatings, and adhesives. North American and European markets are likely to gain a dominant position due to rise in demand by chemical industries. Untapped potential opportunities in the water treatment and plastic industries in the North America are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period.

The prominent players in the chlorine industry include Hanhwa Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd, The DOW chemical Company, PPG Industries, Tosoh Corporation, BASF SE, Tata Chemicals Ltd, FMC Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemicals Co Ltd, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, and Nirma Ltd.

