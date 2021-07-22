Fireproof Ceramics Market Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis Report by 2022

Felton, California , USA, July 22 july 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Fireproof Ceramics Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Global fireproof ceramics market size was estimated at USD 2.87 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2022. These materials that provide and outer layer in certain incidents of fire, thus varying them from just a polymer to an efficient fire-resistant ceramic. This ceramic is less susceptible to fluctuations in temperature and highly stable making it strong and high resistance to damage including breaks and cracks

These materials are widely used in manufacturing fireproof floor tiles, ceramic walls, multilayer ceramic capacitor, medical grade ceramics and ceramic paper. These products are used in various applications and industries including explosives, chemicals, and in sectors that need high-end efficient fireproofing solutions. Rising demand from various end-use industries including iron & steel, petrochemicals is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

With the increasing demands for viable MLCC’s in electronic devices including smartphones, the market is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. These ceramics are widely used in producing fireproof ceramic stones that are present in fireproof floor tiles and walls. The major factors contributing to the demand of medical grade ceramics can be attributed to the increasing demand for hip replacement implants and cosmetic dentistry. China is the largest manufacturer of these materials followed by Ukraine.

Fireproof ceramics provide various benefits including resistance to abrasion, color permanence, durability, moisture resistance, and better hygiene and visual appeal over others. These factors are expected to positively affect the market demand over the next seven years. However high maintenance and replacement costs in case of breakage or damage are expected to restrict the market growth.

Partnerships & Agreements coupled with new product development by major players are estimated to propel the market expansion over the forecast period. In addition, exceptional features offered by these products such as low thermal conductivity, low heat storage, high tensile strength, thermal shock resistance, and sound absorption are anticipated to drive the industry during the forecast period. However, carcinogenic nature of RCF is likely to restrain market growth over the next seven years.

Growing interest and focus in development of manufacturing industries in emerging economies is expected to propel the industry expansion over the next seven years. These materials are fibers that mainly consist of silica and alumina and provide high thermal conductivity. They are widely used in high temperature protection and insulation that constitutes the major segment of manufacturing industries.

Stringent ecological regulations and procedures are expected to increase more investment in R&D activities by the leading market players. Thus innovation and technological advancement play a major role in the fireproof ceramic industry.Graphite is expected to be the most important raw material due to its properties and is extensively used in introduction stage of refractoriness. On the basis of product type global market has been segmented into Bulk, Blanket, Board, Paper, and Module. Fireproof ceramic blanket is expected to account for largest market share owing to its wide applications in high temperature environment including insulation, and sealing.

These blankets possess several characteristics including corrosion resistance, heat storage and low thermal conductivity. Fiber blanket is manufactured from a natural element known as alumina silica clay and are used majorly in metal industry that work under high temperatures of over 1400°C. Ceramic Modules are expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period. These modules are used in almost all the major industries to transfer soaking pit covers, reheating furnaces, and ladle lids. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR exceeding 11%, from 2016 to 2022.

On the basis of end use segment, the global market has been segmented into Ceramics & Glass, Aluminum, Iron &Steel, Power Generation, and Petrochemicals. Ceramic & glass industry is expected to have largest market share owing to growing demand in kilns and kiln cars. The inner side of a kiln is produced from spun brick. Increasing demand for dinnerware, tiles and sanitary ware are expected to steer market growth. Rising demand for flat glass, glass containers, and glass products is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Aluminum industry is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period. This industry uses ceramic fibers in the form of modules, papers and blankets. In addition these fibers are expected to face growing demand in primary smelting, die cast & foundry, carbon baking and secondary melting applications in the aluminum industry. Growing demand for aluminum materials in marine, automobile and aviation sectors is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Asia pacific is expected to be the key region in the global market. Emerging economies including India and China are estimated to lead ceramics market due to the growing consumption of these products in manufacturing industries. In 2014, China was the world’s biggest steel producing country. The growing demand for steel is expected to enhance the market growth in this region.

Key players in this industry are Zibo Jiuchen Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics, JIA Inc., Rodabell Group, and Jagdamba Minerals. Other industry participants include Minqing Jiali Ceramics Co., Foshan Artist Ceramics Co., Ltd., and LYCOS CERAMIC PRIVATE LIMITED. In February 2016, Dutch researchers have invented flexible ceramics for circuit boards known as flexiramics that possess high resistance to heat. It is easily foldable, tissue-like material which is non-conducting, and fireproof. They can be widely used in circuit boards and heavy-duty electronics.

