Gelatin Market Size, Application, Regional Estimates and Regional Trends, 2024

The global Gelatin Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Gelatin Market is estimated to touch US$ 4.08 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The gelatin industry scope was 412.7 kilo tons in the year 2015. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction.

Key Players:

  • Rousselot S.A.S
  • PB Gelatins
  • Nitta Gelatin Inc.
  • Capsugel
  • Catelent Pharma Solutions
  • Norland Products Inc
  • Sterling Gelatin
  • Roxlor LLC
  • Weishardt Group
  • Gelita AG
  • Jiliding Marine Biotech Co. Ltd
  • Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd

Growth Drivers:

Growing alertness between foodstuff & liquid refreshment companies about emulsification and self-stabilization possessions of gelatin are likely to motivate the demand. The subdivision of Foodstuff &Liquid refreshment manufacturing was the biggest application sector during the year 2015. Growing alertness in the direction of nutritive enhancement in foodstuffs & liquid refreshment is projected to encourage the use of the product in a wide-ranging variety of uses together with Meat, Dairy Products, Dessert Course, and Confectionaries.

Increasing awareness concerning microencapsulation in the wide-ranging variety of applications comprising healthcare and foodstuff & liquid refreshment is estimated to expose new-fangled marketplaces above the following eight years.

Raw Material Outlook:

  • Pig Skin
  • Bovine Hides
  • Cattle Bones

Function Outlook:

  • Stabilizer
  • Thickener
  • Gelling Agent

Application Outlook:

  • Food & Beverage
    • Confectionery
    • Dairy Products
    • Meat & Poultry Products
    • Desserts
  • Nutraceuticals
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Photography
  • Personal Care

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, the area of Europe was the biggest market, responsible for 41.2% stake of the international income during the year 2015. Growing alertness in the direction of combination of nutritious constituents in foodstuff & liquid refreshment manufacturing, mainly in technologically advanced markets comprising France, the U.K., and Germany, projected to take a greater influence on the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe speedy development by a CAGR of 6.0% for the duration of prediction, by means of capacity, above the following eight years. Optimistic viewpoint on the way to the subdivision of healthcare in the nations like Malaysia and Thailand in light of increase in the capacity of sales of medicines is estimated to encourage the practice of gelatin in the nearby future.

