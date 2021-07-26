Proteus Industries Inc.: Top Manufacturing Industry in Flow Meter and Flow Measuring Instruments

Pioneer Way Mountain View, CA, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Proteus Industries is the global leader in producing flowmeter, flow measuring instruments, and water saver drawback products. The Proteus flow meters help regulate liquid flow, saving costly factors such as transformers, electrodes, caps, and water-cooled motors. For over 20 years, growing automotive OEMs have endured Proteus WeldSaver drawback technology to regulate significant cooling circuits, measuring liquid and cap loss, automate device shut-off, and provide a state-of-the-art web-based director fit with great robots to teach lockets. In addition, the flow meters and other devices that are used leading industry-standard, ODVA obedient data reports for inputs and outputs, forming modernized unions.

When we talk about flow meters monitoring and flow switches, Proteus serves as a substation. Using the Proteus products, flow meters prevent liquid from heating up. It also helps in storing water-cooled motors, costly weld elements such as wires and caps. In addition, the Proteus flow meter tool is used for water stability in flow control and leak sensing in robotic welding. The flow switches tool is perfect for analyzing coolant flow, weld guns, or the entire cooling circuit for a weld cell. In addition, it is an excellent tool for sensing flow loss suddenly due to hose fire, cap loss, or other problems.

Our products are manufactured under the ISO 9001 certified methods. Our products are warrantied for two years after the purchase. There are many benefits of getting services from us, as you get the online services with a guarantee, free delivery, and if any flaw, you can return the product. The guarantee endures for two years after buying. The total data on this restricted guarantee is marked on the Proteus Industries website at www.proteusind.com/warranty. Terms and conditions are used for each service. Moreover, you can customize your tool according to your choice.

Therefore, receiving from the Proteus will give you loads of services, and top of that, you will take the best place goods and services. Our tools are used globally and are used in various parts to manage and keep special tools and mission-sensitive forms. For instance, our flow meter is the special device to be used for welding. However, as its hi-tech characteristics make it more secure and simple to use, it is time to make online orders or visit us to receive our services and let us assist you and turn you into happy patrons.