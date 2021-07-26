Lark Athens Offers Off-Campus Student Housing

Athens, Georgia, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Athens is pleased to announce they offer off-campus student housing for individuals attending the University of Georgia. The complex offers apartments and townhomes to help students enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle.

At Lark Athens, student residents can choose between studio apartments and one, two, three, and four-bedroom units to give them the living experience they want. Students can room with friends or get matched through the roommate matching program. Residents can add on the furnishing package or upgrade some rooms for an additional fee. The per-person monthly fee includes in-unit laundry, garage parking, and access to community amenities.

Lark Athens offers students a comfortable lifestyle with the available community amenities. These features include a game/media room, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool with grilling stations, study spaces, and more. All units are pet-friendly so that residents can bring their furry companions along for their college adventure.

Anyone interested in learning about the available student housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark Athens website or by calling 1-706-227-6222.

Company: Lark Athens

Address: 909 E. Broad Street

City: Athens

State: GA

Zip code: 30601

Telephone number: 1-706-227-6222