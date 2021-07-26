How to Crack MPPSC in First Attempt?

Indore, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Each year lakhs of students register for the MPPSC exam, which is conducted by the MP Public Services Council to recruit students for administrative posts of Madhya Pradesh. Every MPPSC aspirant knows that you cannot prepare for Prelims or Mains exclusively. Preparation of both the exams shall go hand in hand. It is also much more comfortable since the syllabus for both the exams overlap significantly.

Even though the format of both the exams differs, as Prelims is objective exam while the Mains exam is conducted in a subjective manner; experts from the Sharma Academy, the Best MPPSC Coaching in Indore, suggest that students should prepare simultaneously for MPPSC Mains and Prelims so that they don’t need to study the same topics twice. However, if you have started preparing very late, you can skip the topics which are not on the Prelims syllabus and tackle them after the Prelims.

The prelims exam will be based on objective type questions. But the Main Exam will require candidates to write long answers in Hindi as well as in English. It is important to be selective about the study material to study smart and save time. Candidates must practise writing in Hindi and English for essay type questions. The length of descriptive type questions will be from 205 words to 1000 words, which will take time to think and write, so reading about various topics, current events will help.

Read the points below-

Study as per the syllabus

Candidates, who are going to appear for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, must have clear understanding about the MPPSC prelims syllabus. The Preliminary Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks. As the prelims will be objective-type, candidates need not to go too much in details of the prelims. Candidates are advised to read NCERT books from Class 6-10 thoroughly and solve previous years’ questions.

Clear your Basics

Candidates should focus on strengthening their basic knowledge rather than just understanding the entire subject. For this they know very sources of information, but they should not get confused by referring to so many books.

Current Affairs

Candidates are advised to read one or two good newspapers daily. Also, browse important news and feature website once or twice in a day. Read current affairs magazines to keep yourself updated. There are some applications available on mobile phones through which you can play current affairs quiz.

Mock test

By solving the mppsc previous year papers candidates not only understand the level of the examination but also learn how to manage the time in the examination hall. It also gives them a clear idea of which section is to be attempted first in the exam.

Revision

Revision is a must, whatever you have prepared so far, or you have notes for the exam, candidates need to revise the same at least for three to four times before appearing in the examination. It is important that no topic should be skipped while revising. Revise everything.

Aptitude test

For clearing the aptitude test you require intense practice. Main topics for aptitude test are – comprehension, mental ability, logical reasoning, etc.

Proper sleep

All the students should note that sleep deprivation will take you nowhere; so, sleep well on the eve of the examination and don’t go through any book.

All the best!