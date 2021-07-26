New Website Launch Offers Solutions for Distressed Property Sellers

Henderson, NV, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — With some homeowners looking to create fast cash as the Covid-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc, property consultant and buyer Alex Wentland is stepping up to offer them a unique solution.

Alex recently launched a new website, Alex Buys Vegas Homes, in which he outlines his ability to buy houses in ‘as-is’ condition in Las Vegas at a fair price for cash.

Many distressed sellers, those that are going through a divorce, trying to avoid foreclosure, have judgments on their homes in Vegas, sitting on a long-time vacant houses, or those that need cash because Covid-19 has caused them to be laid off are tapping into the website and seeking out Alex’s advice on a quick sale.

“We make a fair all-cash offer and close when you want,” said Alex. “In fact, we’ve helped dozens of people who were otherwise going through stressful times in their lives to break free from owning a home that has been nothing but trouble for them.

“Unlike other companies that buy homes with cash, we don’t just see your home as another address and you as another lead. You matter to us as a person, and that’s why we are here to truly help you through whatever situation you are facing.”

Alex Wentland, who originally comes from Chicago but relocated with this girlfriend to Vegas, began investing in Las Vegas real estate because he genuinely loves the city and the melting pot of people that live there.

He is a real cash homebuyer and provides homeowners with solutions to sell their houses. “I am not a real estate agent trying to get your listing or sell your house. My team and I buy houses in Las Vegas. One of our main goals is to provide such an awesome experience.”

“Many Las Vegas homeowners have had the opportunity to sell their house fast to us ‘As-Is’ for cash. They have been able to sell without hassle and receive cash in an extremely short amount of time.

He added: “I always make sure we create a win-win situation and that everyone on my team at Alex Buys Vegas Houses believes in the same high ethical and moral standards that I grew up with. I was raised to treat others as you would like to be treated and have carried that with me through life.”

Some of the benefits of selling to Alex includes not having to spend time and effort repairing or cleaning the property; you save up to 6% on real estate agent commission upon sale, save around 4%, which is the average closing cost, and are saving on holding costs as well as property taxes.

If you need to sell your house quickly, then contact the team on 702-793-2582 for more details. For further information about their business and full scope of services, view https://alexbuysvegashouses.com/.