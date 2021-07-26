Structural Adhesive Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market 2031

The research report presents a market assessment of the Structural Adhesive and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Structural Adhesive, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Growing Investment in Infrastructure Development: A Key Driver for Structural Adhesive Demand

Growth in infrastructure and increasing government spending in construction and commercial buildings is expected to drive the demand for structural adhesive in the construction sector. Moreover, changing trends in furniture designs are likely to boost the demand further.

In recent years, the use of advanced adhesive technologies has become prominent in the construction sector. Development of processes and technologies for easy heal, recycle, and self-heal of the bonded structure is also gaining traction across the globe with a rise in modern infrastructure.

The demand for polyurethane adhesive is growing owing to the increasing demand for bonding of sheet molding compounds, plastics, and cryogenic application. Meanwhile, the growth in marine and transportation industry is driving the demand for methacrylate adhesives. The structural adhesives sales in the transportation industry is likely to increase owing to its ability to reduce weight, enhance composites structural integrity and increase fuel efficiency.

Stringent environmental regulation by governments are likely to hamper the growth of structural adhesives. There has been a rise in standards related to the VOC emission and solvent-based formulations. Owing to the harmful effects of VOC, countries including Canada, the US, and European Union have imposed strict regulations on VOC emissions.

Regulations on the solvent based adhesives including VOC are driving the demand for water-based structural adhesives. This has also led to the increase in the development of new structural adhesives using eco-friendly formulations.

Structural Adhesive Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players in the structural adhesive market are

Henkel AG

3M

Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co.

Scott Bader

SIKA AG

Lord Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland

ITW

