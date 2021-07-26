JAIN (Deemed-To-Be University) Students Bag Top Placements Offers Amidst Pandemic

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Students of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) continued to bag top offers from leading companies. The highest offer for the academic year 2020-2021 was from JSOL Corporation of INR 32 lakhs per annum. Japan-based JSOL Corporation is a subsidiary of NTT Data and is the leading international IT consulting services corporation for general industries and public corporations.

More than 400 companies participated in the virtual placement drives, out of which 76 new companies were added to the list of recruiters this season. Global giants like Capgemini, Texas Instruments, Phone Pe, L&T Infotech, NTT Data, IBM, Accenture, HCL, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Amazon, Flipkart, SocieteGenerale, Honeywell, Robert Bosch, HDFC Bank, KPMG, PWC, EY, Northern Trust, Goldman Sachs, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Axis Bank and many more arrive each year and roll out openings for thousands of final-year students.

Speaking on a successful placement season, Pro Vice Chancellor and Director of Industry Interface, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Dr. EaswaranIyer said, “We are elated that once again top companies from India and abroad have recruited our students for various roles. We witnessed a high volume of placements this year by our legacy recruiters and a large pool of new recruiters. The hard work put in by our students and the quality education and training imparted by our teachers is reflected in these placements results. In the years to come, we will continue to strengthen our engagement with the industry”.

Speaking on the academic year (2020-2021), Mr. Rakesh – HR Manager, Flipkart, “Like every preceding year, the recruitment at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is something we look forward to. The quality of talent keeps getting better. Kudos to the Placement Cell at the University. They are doing a splendid job of training the students well and preparing them for their future roles”.

Mr. Najeeb Khan, Consultant Campus Hiring, Capgemini India said, “We have been conducting Campus Drive at the University from 2019. And since then, we have onboarded a good number of students who are truly an asset to the organization. We appreciate the University for creating an environment of great education, training, and discipline”.

Around 3000+ students received offers from leading companies with the highest domestic salary package clinched at 26.42 LPA.

