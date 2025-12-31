Watermelon Seeds Market Size: Segment Forecasts Across Global Regions

The global watermelon seeds market was valued at USD 711.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 995.4 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding the significant health benefits associated with watermelon seeds.

Rich in protein, healthy fats, essential vitamins, and minerals, watermelon seeds are gaining popularity as a nutritious and convenient snack option. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, demand for superfoods that can be easily incorporated into everyday diets has risen. Owing to their high nutrient density and antioxidant properties, watermelon seeds are also being widely adopted as functional food ingredients, supporting preventive healthcare and overall wellness.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America watermelon seeds market accounted for the largest share of 31.2% in 2024.

By type, raw watermelon seeds dominated the market with a share of 53.8% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the dominant market share in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Watermelon Seeds Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 711.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 995.4 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.8%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

The global watermelon seeds market is moderately competitive, with the presence of established players such as Bayer CropScience Limited, Vilmorin & Cie, and others. Key companies are actively pursuing strategies including product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and expand geographically.

Bayer CropScience Limited is a leading agricultural solutions provider focused on improving crop productivity and sustainability. The company offers an extensive portfolio of seeds, crop protection solutions, and digital farming technologies. Initiatives such as the Good Rice Alliance and ForwardFarm highlight Bayer’s commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural practices and supporting farmers globally.

Prominent Companies

Bayer CropScience Limited

Vilmorin & Cie

Syngenta

ORIGENE SEEDS

Rizhao Golden Nut Group

RIZWAN SEED COMPANY

GoldSupplier

TOKITA SEED CO., LTD

Emerald Seed Company

Hazera

Recent Developments

March 2024: Syngenta Vegetable Seeds inaugurated a Seed Health Lab in India to enhance quality control capabilities. The facility features advanced seed testing technologies and represents the country’s dedicated seed health laboratory, designed to better serve Indian growers.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The watermelon seeds market is poised for steady growth, supported by rising health awareness, expanding functional food applications, and continuous innovation by key market players. Strong demand from North America and increasing adoption across other regions are expected to further drive market expansion through 2030.