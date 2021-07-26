Flow Meter Market Analysis by Application 2027

Felton, California , USA, July 26 July 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Flow Meters market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Flow Meters market within the upcoming years.

Main features of the report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure together with forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the world Flow Meters Market.

A perfect background analysis, which has an evaluation of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics

Track and analyse competitive developments like joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments within the global Flow Meters Market.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

The global flow meters market size is anticipated to value USD 12.3 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The adoption of the flow meters to measure and control the flow of fluids like water, chemicals, and oil & gas is projected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

The majority of the governing bodies are taking several initiatives for proper water & wastewater management. Also, the development of technologies like IoT (Internet of Things), robotics, and automation are anticipated to drive the demand for smart metering solutions like flow meters. Moreover, technologies like accurate and reliable flow monitoring, low operational costs, and enhanced flexibility are projected to further fuel up their demand.

The product segment of magnetic flow meters dominated the market with a 24.0% share in 2019 due to their features like cost-effectiveness, accuracy, and reliability as compared to the rest of the segments. On the other hand, the segments of Coriolis and ultrasonic are anticipated to witness 7.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

In 2020, the application segment of water & wastewater dominated the global market on account of the rising need for metering water flow to ensure adequate water supply. While the oil & gas segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027 on account of the detection of shale gas reserves.

Top Key Players of Flow Meter Market:

ABB, Höntzsch GmbH, KROHNE Messtechnik, Hitachi, Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric (GE), and Emerson Electric Co.

