Proteomics Market : Future Opportunities, Key Players, Industry Growth and Market Size, Share

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global proteomics market is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2026 from USD 25.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. An increase in the research activity, especially in the area of personalized medicine and drug discovery, is the primary growth driver for this market. In addition, the increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing government funding, and technological advancements are also propelling the market growth.

Some key players in the proteomics market (2021 – 2026)

The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Luminex Corporation (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), QIAGEN Bioinformatics (Netherlands), Creative Proteomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Sengenics (Singapore), Biomax Informatics AG (Germany), MS Bioworks LLC (US), WuXi NextCODE (China), Fios Genomics Ltd. (UK), GENEWIZ (US), Biognosys AG (Switzerland), Bioproximity (Switzerland), MRM Proteomics Inc. (Canada), Integrated Proteomics Applications (US), Poochon Scientific, LLC (US), Proteome Factory AG (Germany), VProteomics (India), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), and Applied Biomics, Inc. (US).

North America is the largest regional market for proteomics market

The global proteomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share in the proteomics market. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug design, growing research in the field of omics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is also supporting the growth of this market.