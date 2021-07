Global Tractors Market Is Assessed to Reflect a growth at 2.8% CAGR in terms of Volume

As global food consumption levels soar through the roof, the average crop yield of agricultural sectors across the globe is being hard-pressed beyond its threshold. While depending on uncertain elements such as weather, crop quality, soil quality and incentive schemes distresses the farmers, their reliability on tractors as the key agricultural machinery remains conformed. In the future, increasing farm produce and the outcomes of several major farming activities will remain highly dependent on the effective utilization of tractors. New sensors and IoT technologies are being integrated in the production of tractors. Leading manufacturers are offering multi-functional tractors to consolidate their utility and provide a time-saving solution for farmers. Governments are implementing initiatives towards enrollment of farmers in training programs that improve the abilities in operating advanced tractors. However, high costs of tractors compel farmers towards obtaining loans, wherein agricultural funding institutions fail to slacken the high interest rates.

In the view of such factors, the global tractors market is pegged to witness a sluggish growth in the near future. Fact.MR’s forecast study has addressed such factors and analyzed their impact on the future adoption of tractors worldwide. Key findings from the report reveal that during the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global tractors market is assessed to reflect a sluggish growth at 2.8% CAGR in terms of volume. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, the global tractors market will touch a valuation of US$ 161 billion.

Sales of Tractors with 60-140 HP Engines to Incur Boost from Increasing Adoption of Large-Scale Farming

High crop produce threshold of large-scale farming is driving its adoption in the global agricultural landscape. To meet the requirements of plowing and tilling across large farms, tractors with high power engines are witnessing a growing demand. The report estimates that throughout the forecast period, 30% of tractors sold globally will be equipped with 60-140 HP engines. The report also estimates that the demand for tractors with 140-400 HP engines will reflect fastest volume growth by reflecting a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Engine Types 22 to 25HP

25 to 60HP

60 to 140HP

140 to 400 HP

400 to 620 HP Mechanism Type Electric

Hydraulic

Hybrid Application Type Utility Tractors

Row Crop Tractor

Orchard Type

Industrial Tractor

Garden Tractor

Rotary Tillers

Implement Carrier

Earth Moving Tractors

Tractors Built on Hydraulic Mechanism will Account for More than Half of Market Volumes; Utility Tractors to Represent Most Profitable Application

Considering their usage as heavy fieldwork equipment, tractors developed on hydraulic systems provide key advantages in terms of fluid transmission, fuel consumption and simple operability. Adoption of hydraulic tractors is pegged to remain economical for farmers in the years to come. By the end of 2026, nearly 1700 thousand units of hydraulic tractors will be sold across the globe. It is further estimated that utility tractors will account for nearly one-fourth share of global market volumes throughout the forecast period. High profit margins associated with the production of tractors for utility applications will remain lucrative for market players in the approaching years.

APEJ to Showcase Concentered Growth in Global Tractor Landscape; Driverless Tractors to Transform Market Dynamics

Regional assessment of the global tractors market puts the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) at the forefront. By the end of 2026, the tractors market in APEJ region will register sales of over 1,500 thousand units, reflecting a global market volume share of nearly 50%.

Key Players

Caterpillar

Deere & Company

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Kubota Corporation

AGCO Corporation

Claas KGaA mbH

New Holland

McCormick Tractor

Escorts Limited.

Bobcat (a Doosan company)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

KIOTI Tractor (subsidiary of Daedong Industrial Company, Ltd.)

