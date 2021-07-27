Single-use Assemblies Market worth $6.3 billion by 2026 – Rapid implementation and low risk of cross-contamination

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of the single-use assemblies market can primarily be attributed to the major advantages of single-use technologies as compared to traditional stainless-steel assemblies, such as rapid implementation and the low risk of cross-contamination. The increasing biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure and growing biologics market are also driving the market growth.

According to the new market research report “Single-use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharma, CMOs, CROs) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Emerging countries;

Emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the single-use assemblies market. This can be attributed to high growth in their respective pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical sectors owing to the presence of less-stringent regulatory policies as well as low-cost and skilled labor. In addition, the high and growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising disposable income levels, improving access to healthcare services, and the implementation of favorable government policies are also attracting companies to these countries.

The growing presence of global as well as local pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies in these countries is a major factor driving the demand for single-use assemblies. India, China, Korea, and Brazil are a hub for bioprocess outsourcing owing to their cost advantages and the talent pool offered by these countries. For instance, India has more than 175 US FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturing units that offer ~40% lower operational costs in comparison to its western counterparts. Also, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, Indian companies received 304 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approvals from the US FDA in 2017. Similarly, China is the second-largest pharmaceutical market globally, with total spending of USD 137 billion in 2018.

Geographically; the Asia Pacific region accounted for the fasted growing region of the single-use assemblies market. This can be attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical market and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in Asian countries, rising life science research activities, increasing investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growth of the contract R&D sector.

Prominent players operating in the single-use assemblies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), and Saint-Gobain (France).

Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of the leading players in the market. The company offers a range of single-use assemblies for downstream, upstream, and fill-finish stages of bioprocessing. The company’s BioProcess containers and transfer assemblies are single-use flexible container systems for critical liquid handling applications in biopharmaceutical & biomanufacturing operations. In the last few years, the company has majorly focused on expanding its bioproduction capabilities and market presence. In 2020, it saw significant growth in its Life Sciences segment, driven by the demand for diagnostic testing for COVID-19; the demand for bioproduction products, including single-use assemblies, saw a significant surge.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of applications, segmented into filtration, cell culture & mixing, storage, sampling, fill-finish applications, and other applications. In 2020, the filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market. The adoption of single-use assemblies for filtration is increasing rapidly due to their benefits in this application, such as ease of column cleaning, sterilization, packing, and simplified validation and cleaning, which allows more batches to be run.

Based on solution, segmented into standard solutions and customized solutions. The standard solutions segment accounted for a larger share of the single-use assemblies market in 2020. The adoption of standard solutions is high in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries due to the advantages these solutions offer, such as manufacturing process efficiency with reduced capital costs, improved flexibility with the use of pre-qualified components for building assemblies, reduced implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning.