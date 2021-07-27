Handheld Video Gaming Devices Market to Generate US$ 60 Bn Revenues by 2022 end

Competitive video games have become an integral part of computer users, penetrating urban cultures across all parts of the world. Easy development of open-ended games, instant profits, and in-game purchases continue to translate robust business growth for video game developers. However, social impact of role-playing games and increasing exposure of violent graphics among young gamers is expected to curb the demand for video games, to a considerable extent.

The Fact.MR report on global video games market offers a detailed forecast on how the market will expand at a sluggish pace, bringing in close to US$ 140 Bn during the forecast period, 2017-2022. Following insights will offer a predicted road map on how the global video games market will expand through 2022.

Key Market Projections

According to the report, by the end of 2017, nearly one-third of video games sold in the world will be action & fighting games. However, towards the end of forecast period, action video games are expected to witness a sluggish growth owing to increasing concerns of violent games influencing the mindset of young generations. Sport games will also remain a top-seller in the global video games market, creating over US$ 3.8 Bn incremental opportunity between 2017 and 2022.

In Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, a majority of video game sales are influenced by the penetrating trend of multi-player user dungeons (MUDs). Moreover, consumers in the APEJ region are growing more inclined towards interactive games available through smartphone applications. By the end of 2022, the video games market in APEJ region is expected to surpass US$ 34 Bn in value.

Handheld gaming devices will remain the sought-after hardware for video games in the future. Procuring more than two-fifth of the global revenue share, global sales of this key video gaming hardware – handheld consoles – will bring in more close to US$ 60 Bn revenues by the end of 2022. During the forecast period, global sales of static consoles are expected to gain relatively higher traction, compared to handheld consoles.

The report has also profiled leading developers of video games, outlining the companies that will remain active in expansion of global video game market through 2022. These companies include Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc., Disney Interactive Studios (The Walt Disney Company), Activision Blizzards Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, King Digital Entertainment Plc., Microsoft Corporation, Vivendi SA, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Supercell Oy, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Konami Holdings Corporation, THQ Nordic (Nordic Games GmbH), Zynga Inc., and Sega Games Co., Ltd.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The first chapter sheds light on the critical prospect of the video games market and offers a succinct and critical assessment of its key growth dynamics. The section offers insights into the prominent opportunities, key aspects of the overall competitive landscape, and promising avenues in key regions in the video games market.

Chapter 2 – Overview of Video Games Market

The second chapter offers a broad overview of the video games market, which starts with the market definition and its taxonomy. The study offers insights into the Y-o-Y growth of the market during 2012–2022 and the analyses cover supply chain trends and cost structure assessment. The section takes a closer look at the various drivers and restraints and key opportunities in the overall video games market.

Chapter 3 – Game Type of Assessment and Forecasts of Video Games Market

This section offers size and forecasts of the various game types in the video games market. The study offers detailed estimations and projections of these segments by offering revenue and market share based on region. Key types of video games analyzed here are action, adventure, arcade, casual, children’s entertainment, strategy, sports, shooter, role-playing, and racing games.

