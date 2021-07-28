Obtain advantage of Glaucoma Medical Marijuana in Michigan?

Michigan, USA, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — Glaucoma medical marijuana in Michigan patients is eligible for medical marijuana treatment. The majority of glaucoma patients are completely unaware of their condition. Only 50% of those with glaucoma have been clinically diagnosed. Glaucoma patients who use cannabis to treat their intraocular pressure can experience relief.

How Does Medical Marijuana Work as a Treatment?

Though research on the effectiveness of marijuana for glaucoma has been inconsistent, medical cannabis — often known as medical weed or medical pot — may help reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) and reduce the disease’s consequences. Medical marijuana or its components, when given orally or by inhalation, can lower intraocular pressure, according to studies financed by the National Eye Institute in the 1970s. “Some derivatives of marijuana did result in a decrease of IOP when supplied orally, intravenously, or by smoking, but not when applied topically to the eye,” the American Academy of Ophthalmology stated in a policy statement released in 2003.

Many individuals have experienced relief from glaucoma symptoms by using cannabis, and many marijuana states have allowed marijuana to treat glaucoma.

Pot’s capacity to alleviate glaucoma symptoms has also been proved in several studies. Cannabis has the ability to:

Lower your intraocular pressure.

Get rid of the discomfort.

Stop the inflammatory process.

Stop vomiting and nausea.

Medical Marijuana Helps with Glaucoma Symptoms

Cannabis can lower IOP and is neuroprotective. It also possesses anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects that can help you get some relief from your symptoms. Some medicinal marijuana strains can also help with glaucoma-related nausea and vomiting.

Using Medical Marijuana to Treat Glaucoma

Marijuana is increasingly becoming a popular medicinal option for patients in Michigan for many reasons, one of which is its diversity. As a patient, you not only have the option of choosing from dozens of various strains, but you also have the option of selecting the optimum intake method for your health.

How do glaucoma patients usually utilize cannabis? Here are some of the most prevalent methods of intake:

Smoking: Smoking is the way that often provides the quickest relief from symptoms, which is critical for glaucoma patients.

Vaporizing, often known as vaping, is another way of inhalation that provides almost immediate relief.

Edibles are now accessible in a wide range of flavors and formats. Edibles take a bit longer to work, but they have a longer-lasting effect. Many people prefer to take these because they are unobtrusive.

Fresh, uncooked pot leaves can be blended with some fruit juice. You can keep your symptoms at bay by drinking every four hours or so.

Sprays: Sprays are available in a range of pleasant flavors and can be used discreetly.

Tinctures: Tinctures can be added directly to food and drinks, although they can be costly to purchase.

Pills and tablets allow consumers to ingest their required cannabis supply discreetly and conveniently.

Because every patient is different, it’s advisable to talk to a licensed medical practitioner about your marijuana treatment choices first.

Medical marijuana for glaucoma comes in a variety of strains that are widely available in dispensaries. Each theme has its own set of characteristics. To determine which pieces are ideal for your unique needs, speak with a knowledgeable budtender and medical cannabis physician. Meanwhile, have a look at this handy list of glaucoma strains based on the symptoms you’d like to alleviate.

1. Eye Strain

Pressure behind the eyes can damage the optic nerve and potentially cause blindness. Fortunately, several cannabis strains may be able to help. These are some of them:

Blueberry is an indica hybrid with a lot of power. Because it can make you feel lethargic, it’s best to use it at night. This strain not only relieves eye pressure but also relieves pain, allowing you to obtain a good night’s sleep.

Maui Waui:

Maui Waui is a widely used and popular slang term for the Hawaiian island of Maui. It is used to treat high blood pressure, pain, anxiety, and depression. When you take this strain, you will feel pleased and uplifted.

Cherry Kola is a potent indica strain that is used to relieve ocular pressure.

Anti-inflammatory/neuroprotective/painkilling

Cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in cannabis can help to reduce inflammation in the brain and control pain signals in the body. The strains listed below have high amounts of neuroprotective terpenes and should aid with pain:

SuperBud: SuperBud is an indica strain with a high terpene content. It’s supposed to offer narcotic-like effects and can help your brain function better.

Sativa-dominant hybrid Jack Herer: Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant hybrid. Natural analgesics abound in this strain, which also decreases tissue inflammation and stress.

Sour Grape is a hybrid strain that is effective on multiple levels. It can also be used to treat nausea, discomfort, and high blood pressure.

Vomiting and Nausea

When you have glaucoma, nausea and vomiting bouts can be debilitating. The following medicinal marijuana strains can help with various issues:

Durban Poison is a sativa strain with a sweet flavor.

You’ll have an energizing and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling optimistic and creative. Your nausea and vomiting will go away, and you will be able to go about your day as usual.

Trinity: Trinity helps to alleviate depression as well as nausea. After a creative and focused initial impression from this sativa strain, you may feel drowsy. Experiment with it to see how Trinity affects you.

Sour Diesel is an energetic sativa strain. It’s a beautiful substitute for a cup of coffee in the morning, and it’ll leave you feeling focused and upbeat.

Conclusion

If you’re suffering from glaucoma symptoms, therapeutic glaucoma medical marijuana in Michigan gives you options, including prescription eye drops, surgery, and medicinal cannabis, to help you keep your vision and quality of life.