WeCare tlc announces Dr. Angelina Szuch as Chief of Clinical Services

LAKE MARY, Fla., 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — WeCare tlc, a leading provider of onsite and near-site employee healthcare, today announced Dr. Angelina Szuch as its new Chief of Clinical Services.

As a member of the company’s executive leadership team, Dr. Szuch runs the clinical direction for all WeCare tlc centers. In her new role, Dr. Szuch oversees the development and successful implementation of clinical protocols and procedures. She’s also responsible for ensuring the clinical areas at all health centers meet WeCare tlc’s patients’ needs as well as state, federal and local regulatory requirements.

For 10 years, Dr. Szuch held various leadership roles in healthcare and health insurance organizations. In these positions, she specialized in promoting preventive care and lifestyle interventions to improve overall health outcomes.

Dr. Szuch has experience developing and implementing approaches to care using teams comprising physicians, nurse partitioners, registered nurses, social workers and other healthcare professionals. Her efforts in leveraging interdisciplinary care teams resulted in significant improvements in patient health outcomes and performance on quality measures while reducing the total cost of care.

“We’re thrilled to have Angelina as part of the WeCare tlc family,” said Raegan Le Douaron, president of WeCare tlc. “She has extensive experience in large variety of healthcare areas such as corrections, primary care and insurance. This will be a critical advantage as we work to achieve our mission of changing the way healthcare is delivered across the U.S.”

Dr. Szuch is also known as Major Szuch. She currently serves as a U.S. Army Reserve Public Health Nurse, where she applies the principles of preventive medicine to keep our troops healthy. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Vanderbilt University and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from The University of Alabama.

“I’m extremely proud to join WeCare tlc’s strong team of healthcare professionals and serve its many patients,” said Dr. Szuch. “The company’s unique approach to wholistic, preventive primary care aligns perfectly with my experience.”

Dr. Szuch holds a number of certifications including Institute Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner, Family Nurse Practitioner – C and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse. Her APRN license is valid in 12 states.

WeCare tlc manages 54 on or near-site healthcare centers for schools, municipals and companies across the nation. It aims to provide exemplary health care services for patients, while keeping costs low for employers. All of its centers have adopted Bridges of Excellence standards, the highest standards across the industry.

For more information on WeCare tlc, visit https://wecaretlc.com.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates 54 healthcare centers in 10 states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.