Jojoba Oil Market Size, Growth Driving Factors, Technology Overview and Forecasts, 2024

The global Jojoba Oil Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Jojoba Oil Market is anticipated to reach USD 254.2 million by 2024. Jojoba oil implies a type of liquid extracted from the seeds of jojoba plant. California, Mexico, and Arizona are the three foremost manufacturers of jojoba across the globe. Jojoba oil is nutritious and has high content of fatty acids. These oils find applications in pharmaceutical industry, personal care products, and cosmetics.

Key Players:

Crabtree & Evelyn

Primavera Life

Jurlique International PTY. LTD

Skinfood Co. Ltd.

Creative Nail Design(CND)

Hanbang Mein Cosmetics

S. International Trading

Eve Taylor (London)

Ole Henriksen

Logocos Naturkosmetik AG

Choi Fung Hong

Roonka Australia

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Jojoba Oil Market include considerable development in overall manufacturing of cosmetics, high nutritional value of jojoba oil derivatives, growing demand for substitute bio lubricant feedstock mainly in established markets, and rising concern regarding side effects of synthetic and chemicals additives used in beverages and food. On the other hand, the fact that jojoba seeds take 5+ years to be accessible could hamper the market.

Jojoba Oil industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Jojoba Oil industry may be explored by grade type, application, distribution channel, and geography.

Application Outlook:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

The “Cosmetics” segment led the jojoba oil industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. It has an impressive lasting conditioning; which has resulted in growing its application in numerous skin care products such as exfoliates, moisturizers, and lotions.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online Store

Convenience Store

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

North America accounted for the major share of the Jojoba Oil Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include the development of the personal care and cosmetic manufacturing in the Mexico and U.S. Growing disposable income with the rising populace has resulted in an enhancing demand for improved beauty products in developing countries of India, China, and South East Asia.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Jojoba Oil industry comprise Charkit Chemical Corporation, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc., Desert Whale Jojoba Company, ECO OIL ARGENTINA, Egyptian Natural Oil Co., Purcell Jojoba International, LaRonna Jojoba Company, Mosselmans and others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

