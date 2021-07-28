Hysteroscopy Instruments Market: Availability of Alternative Options for Diagnosis and Treatment of Gynecological Conditions

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study estimates the hysteroscopy instruments market size for 2017 and projects its demand till 2022. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. For the market estimation process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the market size of the hysteroscopy instruments market as well as to estimate the market size of various other dependent submarkets.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The growth of the market is attributed to the growth in female geriatric population and the rising incidence of gynecological diseases; increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments; implementation of favorable government initiatives and the increasing adoption of office hysteroscopy.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The hysteroscopy instruments market is expected to reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.23 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Hysteroscopes expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on type, the hysteroscopy instruments market is segmented into handheld instruments, hysteroscopes, resectoscopes, hysterosheaths, fluid management systems, and tissue removal systems. In 2017, the hysteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hysteroscopy instruments market. The rising incidence of gynecological diseases and the increasing female geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Based on applications, the diagnostic hysteroscopy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By applications, the hysteroscopy instruments market is segmented into diagnostic hysteroscopy and operative hysteroscopy. The diagnostic hysteroscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of uterine abnormalities is a major factor driving the demand for diagnostic hysteroscopy.

North America to dominate the hysteroscopy instruments market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as technological innovations, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives to create awareness regarding women’s health, and increasing incidence of gynecological diseases. The hysteroscopy instruments market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players.

Key Players

Some of the players in the hysteroscopy instruments market include KARL STORZ (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), Stryker (US), Hologic (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (Scotland), B. Braun (Germany), Boston Scientific (US), MedGyn Products (US), CooperSurgical (US) , Cook Medical (US), Medicon (Germany), Maxer Medizintechnik (Germany), and Hospiline Equipments (India).

