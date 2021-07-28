Global Ice Tea Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2020 to 2030

Ice Tea Market research study provides an extensive information of important participants, such as suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, traders, consumers, investors, etc. Ice Tea Market study depicts an in-depth analysis on the current status of Ice Tea Market that consists of important types, and end uses. The data type of the Ice Tea Market study contains market revenue, import, export, progress rate, consumption, etc. Further, the study focuses on the prominent and emerging regional and global trends contributing to the growth of the global Ice Tea Market over the stipulated timeframe.

Over the historical period, the ice tea market grew at a conspicuous rate of 5.4%, owing to preeminent demand for bottled tea, globally. Changing consumer preferences for quick and ready-to-make beverages has augmented the sales of ice tea across regions.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global ice tea market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 7% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Ice Tea Market Study

The global ice tea market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2030.

Bottled ice tea is predicted to grow at a sturdy rate of more than 6% CAGR over the forecast period.

East Asia is the transcendent market with a value of US$ 33.3 Bn in 2019, and is set to balloon at a vigorous CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Organic Ice tea is set observe a brisk growth rate of 8.% CAGR, while conventional ice tea is projected to add 2X its value over the forecast period.

Regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to witness a surge at CAGRs of 8.6% and 8.8%, respectively.

By sales channel, online retailers is leading among all, globally, in term of growth rate, expected to progress at a high CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period, whilst departmental stores are expected to follow next at a handsome CAGR of 7.5%.

An important market, China, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6%, while India is set to race ahead at 9.3%.

The U.S. ice tea market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% through 2030.

Portfolio Expansion and M&A activities by Key Players

Key players such as Nestle Inc. and Coca Cola are pivoting their focus on mergers & acquisitions to gain significant market dominance. Coca Cola completed the acquisition of Costa Coffee, and acquired full ownership of CHI limited to distribute its iced teas in West Africa, which will help the company gain significant market share in the region. Similarly, Unilever has decided to sell its stake in a joint venture with Pepsi in Lipton Iced Tea in other geographic regions except the Indian and Indonesian markets, which was part of its strategic divestiture plan announced in 2020.

