Distroller World Releases Second Generation X-Clusive Aquanerlies

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF., 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, announces the release of its newest Generation X-Clusive Aquanerlies. The anticipated second generation of Aquanerlies is slated to launch July 30, 2021 and will be available for adoption for $29.99 at DistrollerUSA.com.

Following the success of the first generation, the new Aquanerlies will debut three main characters: Aquaminee, Aquamaree and Aqualily. Each Aquanerlie has distinct features different from the first edition, including glittery ears and tails, and fun and vibrant patterns on their heads.

The story of the Aquanerlies starts with beloved Distroller character Nurse Tania and her adventurous boat ride on the famous Lake Xochimilco in Mexico. One day, Nurse Tania heard a crash and discovered a strange Neonatopian object by the lake. She found a very peculiar egg (BL-egg) containing a Neonate Baby inside.

The Aquanerlies are born inside the special BL-egg that dissolves underwater in order for them to hatch. Included with each Aquanerlie is a pacifier, diaper and a special diaper surprise.

Distroller is recognized for its distinct ‘out-of-this-world’ play experience and its mainstay brand, the Neonate Babies, which consists of four species, including the Nerlie, Espongie, Zygotie and MikroNerlito, that inspire positive play through engagement, emotion and imagination. The Nerlies, along with the other Neonate Babies, traveled to Earth from their home of Neonatopia in hopes to be adopted by child Neo-parents, but only if they promise to love and care for them forever.

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.